350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2025 – RE, Triumph, Honda, KTM

In this mid-capacity segment, Royal Enfield once again commanded top 4 spots, with each model displaying sound YoY growth

Motorcycles in the mid-capacity segment (350-450cc) has shown off strong performance in Oct 2025 with a 17.93% YoY rise to 1,35,800 units. This was a 20,651 unit volume increase over 1,15,149 units sold in the same month last year. Top sellers continued to post improved demand while lower down the sales list, most models suffered a severe YoY decline.

Royal Enfield Commands Strong Hold

Royal Enfield continued its dominance with 4 of its models at the top of this list. The Classic 350 has posted 46,573 unit sales last month, a 21.61% YoY rise over 38,297 units of Oct 2024. It commanded a 34.30% share and was followed by the Bullet 350 with 25,560 unit sales. This was a 13.65% YoY growth over 22,491 units sold last year.

Hunter 350 followed with 21,823 units, up 2.22% YoY. It is this bike from Royal Enfield that finds more favor among younger buyers, owing to its affordability factor. There was also the Meteor 350 at No. 4 contributing 14,748 units, and recording a strong 32.44% YoY rise. Meteor 350 got a new Sundowner Orange Edition at Motoverse 2025 which comes equipped with cross-spoke tubeless aluminium wheels.

Jawa Yezdi was at No. 5 on this list with 6,922 unit sales, a steep 59.90 rise over 4,329 units sold in Oct 2025. The Triumph 400 too saw improved sales at 6,145 units, a 53.43% YoY growth as compared to 4,005 units. Showing off a healthy 84.71% improvement in sales was the Honda CB350 with 3,395 units sold last month.

It was back to Royal Enfield with its Himalayan 450 selling 2,561 units in October 2025. This was a 16.46% YoY growth from 2,199 units of Oct 2024. Honda H’ness suffered a 25.80% YoY decline to 2,056 units while it was the KTM390 that increased its sales tally by a massive 251.66% to 1,804 units. There had been just 513 units sold in the same month last year.

350-450cc Motorcycle Sales Oct 2025

Thereafter sales of motorcycles in this segment declined sharply. RE Guerrilla suffered a 24.49% de-growth to 1,196 units while Harley Davidson X440 sales dipped by 46.09% to 1,186 units. Sales also fell for the Bajaj Pulsar 400 and Dominar 400 to 1,183 units and 481 units respectively.

Aprilia RS457 suffered a 66.67% YoY de-growth to 117 units while the Tuono 457 added 21 units to its sales tally. Ninja / Eliminator/KLX and 17 units sold last month along with the Husqvarna 401 of which 12 units were sold with each of these suffering a steep YoY decline. Hero Mavrick, of which 196 units were sold in Oct 2024 sold 0 units last month.