350cc to 450cc Motorcycle Sales Sep 2024 – RE, Triumph, Honda, Bajaj, Jawa, Harley, Hero, KTM, Aprilia

Following our earlier report on motorcycle sales in the 125cc segment, we now assess sales in the higher 350-450cc segment. Motorcycles in this category have seen improved YoY and MoM sales, boosted due to the festive season. It was the Royal Enfield offerings of Classic and Hunter that led the list. There were a number of new entrants in this list which found launch during the past months with the Bajaj Pulsar 400 and RE Guerrilla claiming their positions at Nos. 7 and 10 respectively.

350-450cc Motorcycle Sales Sept 2024 – Royal Enfield in Top 4 Positions

Motorcycle sales in the 350-450cc segment showed off an 8.54% YoY growth to 89,865 units in Sept 2024, up from 82,794 units sold in Sept 2023. This was a volume increase of 7,071 units. MoM sales saw an even higher percentage growth by 18.82% over 75,632 units sold in Aug 2024. It was once again the Royal Enfield foursome that commanded this list with the RE Classic taking a No. 1 position. Sales grew by 27.16% YoY to 33,065 units from 26,003 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales of the Classic 350 also shot up by 16.22% from 28,450 units sold in Aug 2024.

The RE Hunter too saw a YoY and MoM improvement in sales by 18.04% and 29.12% respectively to 17,406 units. There were 14,746 units and 13,481 units sold in Sept 2023 and Aug 2024 respectively. RE Bullet 350cc sales on the other hand dipped by 29.56% YoY to 12,901 units. It did make up good numbers on a MoM basis with a 48.97% MoM growth from 8,660 units sold in Aug 2024. A marginal 0.07% YoY improvement in sales was seen in the case of the RE Meteor 350 with 8,665 units sold last month over 8,659 units sold in Sept 2023. However, MoM sales grew by 27.71% from 6,785 units sold in Aug 2024.

Breaking the Royal Enfield stronghold was the Triumph 400. This street bike however, suffered a 24.33% YoY decline in demand last month with sales down to 3,411 units from 4,508 units sold in Sept 2023 relating to a 1,097 unit volume de-growth. Sales however, showed off a 2.49% MoM improvement over 3,328 units sold in Aug 2024.

Jawa retail sales numbers were down to 2,125 units last month with its adventure and retro models showing lower demand by 14.42%. MoM sales figures showed off a 3.26% growth over 2,058 unit sales of Aug 2024. Bajaj Pulsar 400, launched earlier this year, has added 2,122 units to total sales of bikes in the 350-450cc segment. Demand for the Pulsar 400 was lower on a MoM basis by 15.66% when compared to 2,516 unit sales of Aug 2024.

Honda Hness had 2,048 unit sales last month reflecting a 33.01% YoY decline but sales grew by 23.90% MoM. Two more models from the Royal Enfield lineup followed at Nos. 9 and 10 with the Himalayan and Guerrilla. Himalayan sales were down 43.63% to 1,657 units while Guerrilla sales stood at 1,657 units. Both these models suffered a MoM decline by 13.58% and 24.85% respectively. The RE Himalayan 450 Rally Version is currently on test with launch set to take place sometime soon.

Accounting for sales above the 1,000 unit mark was the Harley Davidson X440 with 1,442 units sold last month, an 8912.50% YoY growth from just 16 units sold in Sept 2024. MoM sales showed a 62.94% improvement from 885 unit sales of Aug 2024. Honda CB350 suffered a 14.87% MoM decline in demand to 1,242 units last month from 1,459 units sold in Aug 2024.

350-450cc Motorcycles Sept 2024 – Sub 1,000 Unit Sales

Motorcycles in this segment that failed to surpass the 1,000 unit sales mark was Bajaj Dominar 400 with 794 units sold last month even as the model has witnessed an 18.15% and 12.94% YoY and MoM growth. KTM 390 sales were down to 695 units marking a YoY and MoM decline while Aprilia RS 457 sales also fell to 267 units, down from 415 units sold in Aug 2024. Hero Mavrick sales stood at 169 units while Husqvarna 401 and Kawasaki Eliminator had just 5 units sold last month, each marking a significant MoM decline in sales.