350cc Triumph 400 Review – Smaller Engine, Similar Character

GST 2.0 may have simplified taxation, but it created a major challenge for OEMs selling motorcycles above 350cc. Bajaj and Triumph is one such brand, who had on offer multiple motorcycles in the 350cc+ segment. They have tackled this issue by bringing their engine displacement below 350cc to fall in the lower 18% bracket, down from 40%.

Bajaj and Triumph have re-worked their TR Series engine. With some changes, the company has managed to successfully complete the development and testing of this new engine. The new Triumph 350cc range of motorcycles have been launched for a starting price of Rs 1.95 lakh (Ex-sh). We experienced this new engine in Pune and here is what we think.

Triumph 350cc Review

At the media ride event in Pune, we experienced a 2026 Triumph Scrambler 400 X with the new 350cc TR Series engine. Where design is concerned, 2026 Triumph 350cc range of motorcycles look identical to their 400cc counterparts. Even the colours of these motorcycles and names (with 400 in them) have been carried forward as is. The only visual distinction is that the engine now gets ‘TR Series badge’, instead of ‘TR Series 400cc’. Also, Triumph has added a new Tracker 400 to their lineup.

Where pricing is concerned, updated Triumph 400 range (with 350cc engine) starts from a price point of Rs 1.95 lakh for Speed T4, followed by Rs 2.31 lakh for Speed 400, Rs 2.46 lakh for Tracker 400, Rs 2.59 lakh for Scrambler 400 X, Rs 2.65 lakh for Thruxton 400 and Rs 2.98 lakh for Scrambler 400 XC (all prices Ex-sh).

New Beating Heart

The main change with these new machines is in the engine department. We now have a new 349cc engine which is still a liquid cooled single cylinder unit with a DOHC 4V/cyl head. Compression ratio is 12:1:1 and the peak power is between 29 PS and 40 PS, while the peak torque is between 31 Nm and 32 Nm, depending on the model.

To achieve this smaller displacement, Bajaj and Triumph have kept the bore intact and altered the stroke. This way, there are very few component changes and the development process can be fast tracked too. Some core components of this engine including the balancer shaft has been reworked too and the company promises a slightly more refined overall character.

Speaking of character, the company mentioned that the new 350cc TR Series engine pack a similar character as their 1200cc models like Speed Twin 1200 and Scrambler 1200 X. Not performance, but character. Triumph has promised that performance drop with 350cc engine is not noticeable in real life as the top speed has reduced by a little and 0-100 km/h acceleration time has increased by a fraction of a second.

We found this to be vastly true during our first experience with this new engine. Triumph has retained most of its usable performance and one should ride both bikes back to back extensively to pinpoint differences in performance. If you’re not doing that, both 350cc and 400cc motorcycles feel very close to each other, which is quite commendable considering the drop in displacement.

What else is new?

The gains in refinement are quite negligible too. There are some vibes at idling, which can easily pass as character and slight vibes at higher revvs still exist. Ergonomics along with ride and handling characteristics continue to be the same as before as there is no change to its equipment and cycle parts. Ride and handling changes with each bike and we only experienced Scrambler 400 X.

We wished the instrument cluster was updated to have an analogue tacho and a digital speedo, but that is not the case. The tacho is still digital and small, which is not very legible. Analogue speedo is lovely to look at and is befitting a neo retro motorcycle. Overall fit and finish of Triumph 400 motorcycles is still commendable, when compared to what the rivals have been doing.

Conclusion

If you were in the market to buy a Triumph 400 motorcycle, your decision should not change just because it is now a smaller engine. This is because Bajaj and Triumph have carefully engineered this new engine to offer almost similar performance and character as before. Triumph 400 range (with 350cc engine) now starts from Rs 1.95 lakh (Ex-sh), while Royal Enfield 350cc range starts from Rs 1.38 lakh (Ex-sh) and Classic Legends from Rs 1.61 lakh (Ex-sh).











