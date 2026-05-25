350cc Triumph Motorcycles To Get A Price Hike From June 1st

Triumph Motorcycles India and its strategic partner, Bajaj Auto, launched the updated 350cc versions of the 400 lineup in India. The switch happened last month in April 2026 and Triumph has gone all-out with the revised 350cc lineup and has discontinued the 400cc lineup, unlike what Bajaj and KTM duo are doing.

Within just a month or two, Bajaj and Triumph are set to announce a price hike for the 350cc Triumph 400 models including Speed T4, Speed 400, Scrambler 400X, Scrambler 400XC, Thruxton 400 and maybe even the Tracker 400. Let’s take a closer look.

350cc Triumph Motorcycles Price Hike

Downsized versions of Triumph’s popular 400 lineup are set to receive a price hike from the month of June 2026. A Triumph dealership in Mumbai called Shaman Triumph took to social media and announced that entire 350cc Triumph motorcycle range will increase by Rs 5,000 from the month of June 2026.

Triumph Motorcycles India or Bajaj Auto has not officially announced this price hike yet. If true, the just launched 350cc Triumph portfolio will receive a price hike of around Rs 5,000, which is not confirmed to be standard across the model lineup. So, there may be variations of price hikes depending on the premium positioning of the models.

In that direction, Speed T4 could get the least price hike, while Thruxton 400 and Scrambler 400XC could get the highest price hikes from June 1st, 2026. It is interesting to see Bajaj and Triumph hiking prices within such a short period since their launch.

New Prices

When Triumph 400 lineup was downsized to accommodate a smaller 350cc engine, Speed T4 retained its price tag of Rs 1.95 lakh (Ex-sh), while more premium offerings like Scrambler and Thruxton got price hikes of up to Rs 11,000. With this switch, Triumph 400 lineup fell into the lower GST tax slab, but the price tags did not go down as much as expected.

This is because Bajaj and Triumph absorbed the higher taxes and did not transfer it to the buyer for months till the downsizing took place. Now, in a short while, prices are expected to go up, inching closer to pre downsize era 400cc models. So, buyers may soon be paying prices of 400cc engine models, to 350cc engine models.

The range starts from Speed T4, which is priced at Rs 1.95 lakh (Ex-sh), followed by Speed 400 priced at 2.32 lakh (Ex-sh), Tracker 400 at Rs 2.46 lakh (Ex-sh), Scrambler 400X at Rs 2.59 lakh (Ex-sh), Thruxton 400 at Rs 2.65 lakh (Ex-sh) and Scrambler 400XC at Rs 2.89 lakh (Ex-sh).