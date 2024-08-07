3rd Gen Honda Amaze Spied For The First Time – Launch In 2025?

A 1.2L 4-cyl NA petrol or 1.5L 4-cyl NA petrol engine is likely to be the sole powertrain for 3rd gen Honda Amaze when launched in 2025

Honda Cars India is currently riding on the success of Elevate SUV with good reception in export markets. The brand’s most affordable Amaze was rumoured to be in the works and was expected to launch in 2024. With the recent revelations, we can put the first rumour to rest as 3rd Gen Honda Amaze was just spied testing in India. Let’s take a look.

3rd Gen Honda Amaze

Honda is known to keep their test mules under wrap for as long as possible. But India is country where prying eyes are plenty. It is rumoured to be based on a modified version of City and Elevate’s platform. Thus streamlining R&D and manufacturing procedures with multiple vehicles based on a single platform.

As seen in the spy shots, 3rd Gen Honda Amaze test mule is fully wrapped in camouflage. Sadly, these spy shots only show car’s rear view and not a lot more. From what we can see, it is safe to deduct that upcoming Amaze will get new set of tail lights with horizontally stacked light patterns. New Amaze seems to get adjustable headrests at the rear, something that is missing on current model.

Overall silhouette looks vastly the same as current 2nd Gen Amaze on sale. Even the door frames look somewhat similar. More spy shots in the future will reveal further design elements of this upcoming sub 4m sedan from Honda. We can also see emission testing equipment strapped on this particular vehicle, hinting at possible CNG powertrains or a new powertrain setup as opposed to current model.

What to expect?

We can see some design inspirations from current global Honda cars on 3rd gen Amaze. As far as sub 4m sedans go, Amaze is one of the most proportionately executed, unlike most rivals. On the inside, 3rd gen Honda Amaze may feature a new dashboard too. Probably a larger free-standing infotainment system.

Current Honda Amaze is not a bad car in any way. It just needs some boost in perceived quality and features list. We hope 3rd Gen Honda Amaze gets sensible features like rear AC vents, leatherette upholstery option, front armrest, and a few other features here and there. Mechanically, Honda Amaze is an amazing package already.

Specs & Features

Where powertrains are concerned, a 1.0L turbo petrol is not likely to be offered from global lineup. We might get a familiar engine in the form of a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine or a 1.5L NA petrol engine from City sedan and Elevate. The latter would void B Segment tax benefits, but will further streamline Honda’s portfolio in India, based on just one platform and one engine.

Transmission options will include both manual and a CVT. Launch timeline is not officially revealed. New Amaze might be launched by the end of 2024 or early 2025. When launched, 3rd gen Honda Amaze will rival Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

