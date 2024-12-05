3rd-Gen Honda Amaze Variant-Wise Features – Full Details, Colours

New Honda Amaze is offering a first-in-segment ADAS package, along with improved styling and a host of new features

Honda recently launched the all-new 3rd-gen Amaze at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (Ex-sh). Top variant is priced at Rs 10.90 lakh (Ex-sh). New Honda Amaze will continue to rival sub 4m sedans like Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. Let’s take a look at Amaze’s variant-wise features list.

3rd-gen Honda Amaze – Variants, colours, engine

A total of three trims are on offer – V, VX and ZX. Users can choose from six colour options – Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic and Obsidian Blue Pearl. Colour options are the same for all variants.

In terms of performance, the new Honda Amaze continues with the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder SOHC petrol engine. It generates 90 PS and 110 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Fuel efficiency is pretty good at 18.65 km/L with the manual and 19.46 km/L with the CVT.

New Honda Amaze Base V variant – Key features

With formidable rivals such as Maruti Dzire and Hyundai Aura, Honda has ensured that even the base variant of the new Amaze is well-equipped. The base V variant has LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, shark fin antenna and body-coloured ORVMs with integrated LED turn indicators. New Honda Amaze base V variant comes with R14 steel wheels with trim covers.

Moving inside, the tech package includes an 8-inch advanced HD touchscreen display audio. There’s wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB port, a 4-speaker premium surround sound system and steering-mounted controls. The instrument panel is a digital-analogue unit with a 7-inch HD full-colour TFT MID. New Honda Amaze base variant gets premium embossed fabric upholstery. A dual-tone beige and black colour theme has been used. The steering wheel gets piano black garnish, whereas the front AC vents knob comes in silver paint.

Other highlights include manual AC with heater, automatic door lock / unlock, follow me home and lead me to car headlights and tilt adjustable steering. There’s PM 2.5 air purifier, 7-speed paddle shifters (CVT only) and accessory charging ports with a lid. Safety package is pretty robust with 6-airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, brake assist and brake override system. There’s vehicle stability assist with electronic stability control and traction control. Other highlights include hill start assist, emergency stop signal, vehicle immobilizer and battery sensor.

VX Trim – Key Features

Honda calls VX trim as fully-loaded and it gets LED projector fog lamps, R15 premium silver alloy wheels and an aluminized headlamp inner lens cover. Front and rear mudguards are also there. Upgrades to the tech package include Alexa remote capability, smartwatch connectivity and next-gen Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU). New Amaze VX variant has a metallic finish on the inside door handles and satin metallic garnish on the dashboard.

Other highlights include one push start/stop button, touch sensor-based smart keyless access and remote engine start (CVT only). Other additions include power folding ORVMs, fully automatic climate control, rear AC vents and a wireless smartphone charger. Safety is enhanced with a LaneWatch camera, rear windshield demister and headlight integration with wipers. Also, a robust security system alarm, automatic headlight control and multi-angle rear camera with guidelines.

ZX variant – Key Features

Honda calls ZX as flagship trim and ADAS package is exclusive to ZX. The Honda Sensing suite offers adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking system, lane keeping assist system (LKAS), lead car departure notification system, road departure mitigation system and auto high beam. The steering wheel gets switches for the adaptive cruise control and LKAS. Exteriors of top ZX variant have been enhanced with chrome finish on the door handles, gloss black front grille and a R15 dual-tone, diamond cut alloy wheels.