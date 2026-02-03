3rd Gen Hyundai Creta Rendered With Inspiration From Nexo – Bold Design Reset

Hyundai Creta has been a phenomenon in the Indian automotive industry being at the top of its game ever since it was launched. It enjoys unprecedented domination even though it now has 14 contenders! Currently, Creta is in its 2nd Gen facelift stage, which was launched in January 2024 and Hyundai is now working on a new 3rd Gen model.

Test mules of the same have surfaced in South Korea for the first time, showing a new direction in Creta’s design and overall silhouette. Now, rendering artist nymammoth has penned down their version of 3rd Gen Creta with design inspiration from Hyundai Nexo launched in Europe. Let’s take a closer look.

3rd Gen Hyundai Creta Rendered

The most notable element from these renders include its fascia and the new lighting signature. Inspired from Hyundai Nexo, these 3rd Gen Hyundai Creta renders get a quad dot Hyundai logo on its grille, which is lit up and consists of four individual dots each. Flanking them are the pixelated LED DRL signature. Above quad dot logo, we can see a Hyundai logo too.

Below DRLs, we get horizontally arranged LED headlights in pixelated format as well. Grille is split into two units with upper unit getting the radar module for ADAS and lower unit a glossy Silver faux skid plate. Flanking lower grille are fog lights, vertically arranged and in ice-cube design. These could double up as cornering lights too.

Bonnet is muscular and is of clamshell type with strong creases for an aggressive stance. Wheel arch cladding are thick and chunky for an imposing look. Door frames have an angular shape with a profound rear quarter glass. Flush-type door handles are likely to be on offer and we can also see pixel LED arrangement for turn indicators on ORVMs.

Alloy wheels are likely to be 19-inchers for a sporty stance, further accentuated by its wide rear haunches. Also notable are its roof rails and rear spoiler. Overall, 3rd Gen Hyundai Creta renders look larger than current model, which could be the case in the real world. New Kia Seltos is currently the longest in segment, while Tata Sierra being the widest and tallest.

More Premium Interiors

Recently, interiors of the upcoming 3rd Gen Creta were spied on testing. Most of the dashboard was camouflaged to hide the developments from prying eyes. We can see new seat design along with new Seltos-like headrests. We can see new door panels along with redesigned door handles and window controls which could also pack ventilated seat button.

One can expect dual 12.3-inch screens or even a triple screen setup to keep up with intensified competition. Front and rear ventilated seats, Level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats, electric boss mode, dashcam, 360 cameras, rear window shades, front and rear wireless charging pads and other features.

Where powertrains are concerned, Creta will retain the trio of 1.5L engines – a NA Petrol, a Turbo Petrol and a Turbo Diesel. Depending on the engine chosen, Hyundai will offer a 6-speed manual, a CVT, a 6-speed torque converter or a 7-speed DCT.

Source