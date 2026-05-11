3W Retail Sales April 2026 – Bajaj, Mahindra, Piaggio, TVS, Atul, YC, Saera, Dilli

As per the latest retail sales data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India’s three wheeler segment registered healthy year-on-year growth in April 2026. Demand remained strong across both urban and rural markets, especially for electric three wheelers and passenger carrier applications.

Electric three wheelers continued to dominate the market with a 60.38% share, followed by CNG/LPG vehicles at 25.05%. Diesel accounted for 14.16% share, while petrol and ethanol models contributed a marginal 0.42%.

Total three wheeler retail sales stood at 1,06,908 units in April 2026, recording a 7.19% YoY growth over 99,741 units sold in April 2025. However, on a month-on-month basis, sales declined by 2.61% compared to 1,09,777 units sold in March 2026. Segment-wise, e-rickshaw with cart sales stood at 7,742 units with a 3.69% YoY growth. Three wheeler goods carriers registered 13,133 unit sales, up 27.23%, while passenger carrier sales increased 36.48% YoY to 57,767 units.

3W Retail Sales April 2026

Bajaj Auto retained its leadership position in the three wheeler segment with retail sales of 39,527 units in April 2026. The company registered a 21.10% YoY growth compared to 32,639 units sold in April 2025. Market share improved to 36.97%. Mahindra secured the second spot with 10,855 unit sales, recording a strong 72.91% YoY growth over 6,278 units sold last year. Market share improved significantly from 6.29% to 10.15%.

Piaggio reported retail sales of 8,078 units, up 26.95% YoY from 6,363 units sold in April 2025. TVS Motor also posted healthy growth with 5,373 units sold, marking a 70.57% increase over 3,150 units sold during the same month last year.

Atul Auto reported 2,649 unit sales in April 2026, registering a 31.20% YoY growth. However, several electric three wheeler manufacturers witnessed declining sales compared to last year. YC Electric sales declined 42.60% YoY to 1,932 units, while Saera Electric sales fell 22.59% to 1,388 units. Dilli Electric reported 1,327 unit sales, down 24.52%, whereas JS Auto sales declined 10.61% to 1,078 units.

Other OEMs collectively contributed 34,701 units to total three wheeler retail sales, although this was lower than 41,169 units sold in April 2025. On a MoM basis, most brands reported lower sales compared to March 2026. Bajaj sales declined 3.97%, Piaggio fell 6.54%, TVS declined 3.07% and Atul Auto was down 12.34%. Mahindra was among the few brands to post positive MoM growth, with sales rising 8.95% over March 2026.