3W Retail Sales Feb 2026 – Bajaj, Piaggio, Mahindra, TVS, Atul, YC, Saera

FADA has released retail data for February 2026, with the three-wheeler (3W) segment registering healthy growth. Total 3W sales stood at 1,17,130 units, marking a 24.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 94,162 units sold in February 2025. Despite February being a shorter month, the segment showed strong demand. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales declined when compared to January volumes, which is a typical seasonal trend. Growth remained stronger in rural markets, where sales rose by 35.28%, while urban markets saw a comparatively moderate increase of 13.20%.

3W Retail Sales Feb 2026

Bajaj Auto retained its position as the top-selling OEM in the 3W segment. The company recorded sales of 44,556 units in Feb 2026, up from 34,659 units in Feb 2025, registering a 28.56% YoY growth. Bajaj continues to benefit from strong demand across both ICE and electric three-wheelers.

Piaggio secured the second position with 8,812 units, reflecting a 32.39% YoY growth. Close behind was Mahindra with 8,637 units, up 32.80% YoY from 6,504 units sold in Feb 2025. Both brands continue to maintain steady growth momentum in the segment.

TVS Motor Company posted one of the highest growth rates among major players, with sales rising to 5,201 units from 2,429 units, reflecting a sharp 114.12% YoY increase. Atul Auto also reported healthy growth, with sales increasing to 3,140 units from 2,327 units, up 34.94%.

Among smaller EV-focused players, performance was mixed. YC Electric saw a sharp decline of 42.13% YoY, with sales dropping to 1,952 units from 3,373 units. Dilli Electric and Saera Electric also reported declines of 6.96% and 24.19% respectively. On the other hand, Zeniak Innovation posted strong growth with 1,420 units, up 111.94% YoY. Hooghly Motors recorded the highest growth rate in percentage terms, with sales rising to 1,265 units from just 330 units last year, marking a 283.33% increase. The ‘Others including EV’ category contributed significantly with 38,983 units, registering a 16.61% YoY growth.

Fuel Wise Breakup

The fuel-wise breakup of the 3W segment clearly highlights the growing dominance of electric vehicles. EVs accounted for 56.70% of total sales in Feb 2026, maintaining a strong lead over all other fuel types. This is slightly higher than Feb 2025 (56.37%), indicating steady YoY growth, although there is a slight dip from 59.60% share in Jan 2026. This minor MoM decline suggests some short-term fluctuation, but EVs continue to remain the preferred choice in the segment.

CNG/LPG vehicles held a 28.28% share in Feb 2026. While this is higher than Jan 2026 (27.11%), it is notably lower compared to Feb 2025 (30.86%), indicating a gradual shift away from CNG/LPG towards electric alternatives over time.

Diesel share stood at 14.64%, showing a steady increase from both Jan 2026 (12.88%) and Feb 2025 (12.24%). This suggests that diesel continues to retain relevance, especially in certain applications where range and load-carrying capabilities are critical.

Petrol/Ethanol remains negligible in this segment, contributing just 0.39% of total sales. Its share has consistently declined over time, reinforcing the shift towards more economical and efficient fuel options.

Overall, the data shows a clear long-term trend — EVs are firmly leading the 3W segment, while CNG/LPG is gradually losing share. Diesel is witnessing a modest resurgence, whereas petrol/ethanol is becoming increasingly irrelevant in this space.