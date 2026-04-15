3W Retail Sales March and FY 2026 – Bajaj, Mahindra, Piaggio, TVS, YC, Atul, Saera, Dilli

Three-wheeler (3W) retail sales in India recorded healthy growth in March 2026, supported by rising rural demand and increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Electric three-wheelers dominated the fuel mix with a 57.89% share (detailed report on e3W sales). CNG followed at 27.19%, while diesel accounted for 14.51%. Petrol/ethanol variants held a marginal 0.41% share.

As per data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), total 3W retail sales stood at 1,09,777 units, registering a 10.52% YoY growth compared to 99,325 units in March 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, volumes declined by 6.28% from 1,17,130 units sold in February 2026.

3W Retail Sales March 2026

Bajaj Auto retained its leadership position with 41,162 units sold, commanding a 37.50% market share. The company continues to benefit from demand across both ICE and electric three-wheeler segments.Mahindra secured second position with 9,963 units, up from 7,362 units a year earlier. Piaggio reported 8,643 units, compared to 7,075 units in March 2025.

TVS Motor Company recorded one of the strongest growth rates, with volumes rising to 5,543 units and market share increasing to 5.05% from 2.97%. Atul Auto reported 3,022 units. On the other hand, YC Electric saw volumes decline sharply to 1,927 units from 3,450 units, with market share dropping to 1.76%.

Among other electric 3W players, Dilli Electric reported 1,604 units, Saera Electric Auto recorded 1,439 units and JS Auto posted 1,099 units. Other manufacturers together contributed 35,375 units.

3W Retail Sales FY 2026

For the full financial year FY2026, total 3W retail sales stood at 13,63,412 units, reflecting an 11.68% growth over 12,20,834 units recorded in FY2025.

Bajaj Auto led the segment with 4,73,247 units, followed by Mahindra at 1,10,036 units. Piaggio reported 90,892 units, while TVS Motor saw strong growth with volumes doubling to 55,488 units from 25,882 units in FY2025. Among other players, YC Electric reported a decline of 18% to 36,807 units. Atul Auto registered growth to 32,422 units.

Saera Electric Auto and Dilli Electric also reported lower volumes during the year. Meanwhile, Zeniak Innovations saw volumes increase to 16,055 units. Other manufacturers together contributed 5,03,965 units. Overall, the 3W segment continues to gain momentum, with EV adoption playing a key role in driving growth across markets.