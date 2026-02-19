3W Sales Jan 2026 – Bajaj, Piaggio, Mahindra, TVS, Atul, Zeniak, YC, Dilli

This segment was boosted by electric 3W sales which remained strong with a 59.61 retail market share in January 2026, as compared to its petrol, diesel and CNG counterparts

The three wheeler (3W) segment in January 2026 saw a total of 1,27,134 units sold. This was an 18.80% year-on-year growth over 1,07,013 units sold in January 2025. It was also a strong performance on a year to date basis with 11,36,501 units sold in the FY26 period, a 10.62% rise from 10,27,347 units sold in the same period of last year.

A breakup on segment-wise 3W retail sales shows double digit year-on-year growth across e-rickshaw (14.51%), e-rickshaw with cart (33.29%) and also strong performance among 3W goods (17.86%), passenger (20.65%) and personal (40.23%).

OEMwise 3W Retail Sales January 2026

On an OEM wise basis, it was Bajaj Auto that led the segment with 44,980 units sold in January 2026. This was a healthy year-on-year growth over 39,492 units of January 2025. Bajaj Auto has recently introduced the Wego electric. It is priced at Rs 4.41 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a range of 296 kms. It is the largest electric three-wheeler in the country while it also commands the longest certified range in the segment.

In a No. 2 position was Piaggio with 8,543 unit sales, a YoY growth from 7,906 units while market share has reduced to 6.72% from 7.39% held a year ago. Piaggio Ape Xtra Bada 700 and Ape Xtra 600, continue to gain momentum across the diesel cargo three-wheeler segment.

Mahindra 3W retail sales stood at 8,227 units up from 6,931 units YoY. This was a volume increase of 2,813 units. Mahindra Last Mile Mobility recently launched UDO electric auto, which aims to redefine the segment. High volume improvement was also reported by TVS Motor with sales going up from 2,704 units in January 2025 to 5,517 units in the past month taking market share up to 4.34%.

Sub 5,000 3W Retail Sales January 2026

In the sub 5,000 segment, Atul Auto sales stood at 3,278 units in January 2026 while Zeniak Innovation added 2,422 units to total retail sales tally. Both these three wheeler makers have recorded strong year-on-year growth. YC Electric sales dipped sharply to 2,415 units from 3,880 units on a YoY basis while Dilli Electric sales too fell to 1,916 units from 1925 units. Hoogly Motors on the other hand, saw its retail sales go up to 1,696 units from 379 units YoY. Saera too suffered a decline in demand to 1,614 units in January 2026 from 2,271 units sold in the same month last year.

Aahana Commerce, with a portfolio that includes electric 3W passenger and cargo offerings that include the Aahana Ultra, SS, Maxi, Eco, and Power House-3, saw its sales go up to 1,378 units in the past month from just 391 units sold in January 2025. There were other 3W OEMs that added 45,148 units to total retail sales last month, up from 37,569 units sold in January 2025.