4.2m to 4.5m SUV Sales April 2026 – Creta, Victoris, Seltos, Hyryder, Vitara, Sierra, Duster

The mid-size SUV segment measuring between 4.2m and 4.5m witnessed massive growth in April 2026, registering total sales of 74,098 units as against 42,919 units sold in April 2025. This translated to a healthy 72.65% YoY growth, driven by multiple new launches including Maruti Victoris, Tata Sierra and Renault Duster.

4.2m to 4.5m SUV Sales April 2026

Despite increased competition, Hyundai Creta / EV continued to lead the segment with sales of 15,291 units and a market share of 20.64%. However, Creta sales declined by 10.14% YoY when compared to 17,016 units sold in April 2025.

Maruti Victoris secured second position with 13,701 units sold in its debut month, capturing an 18.49% segment share. Kia Seltos emerged as one of the biggest gainers among established players. Sales increased 72.22% YoY to 10,566 units, up from 6,135 units sold last year. Toyota HyRyder also posted impressive growth of 96.36%, with sales nearly doubling to 9,115 units.

Maruti Grand Vitara registered steady growth of 7.88% with 7,718 units sold. Tata Sierra, another new entrant, secured sixth place with 7,316 units in its first month. Renault Duster made a comeback with 2,359 units sold in April 2026. Among German rivals, Skoda Kushaq recorded strong growth of 136.40% with 1,851 units, while Volkswagen Taigun grew 33.59% to 1,543 units.

On the other hand, Tata Curvv / EV witnessed a sharp decline of 55.45% YoY with sales falling to 1,403 units. MG ZS EV and MG Astor also registered negative growth. Mahindra’s BE 6 posted healthy growth of 112.73% with 1,170 units sold, whereas Honda Elevate managed relatively stable volumes at 1,036 units.

OEM Wise Performance

Maruti Suzuki emerged as the biggest OEM in the 4.2m-4.5m SUV segment in April 2026, driven primarily by the strong debut of Victoris. Combined sales of Victoris and Grand Vitara stood at 21,419 units, giving Maruti a dominant 28.91% segment share.

Hyundai, despite Creta continuing as the single highest-selling model in the segment, slipped to second in OEM rankings with 15,291 units. Creta sales were down 10.14% YoY, indicating increasing pressure from newer rivals entering the segment. Hyundai is getting ready to launch new gen Creta and Bayon based crossover SUV in coming months, which will help take on the Victoris + Grand Vitara combo of Maruti Suzuki as well as others.

Toyota and Kia posted strong growth as well. Toyota’s HyRyder nearly doubled its sales with 96.36% YoY growth, while Kia Seltos registered a healthy 72.22% increase. Tata Motors also saw a major boost with the arrival of Sierra, helping combined Sierra and Curvv sales rise to 8,719 units. Among European brands, Skoda Kushaq recorded impressive 136.4% growth, while Volkswagen Taigun posted a steady 33.59% increase.

MG Motor witnessed declining volumes with both ZS EV and Astor under pressure, while Mahindra saw moderate gains from BE 6 despite XUV400’s sharp decline. Renault’s return to the segment with Duster has added fresh competition, although volumes are still relatively small at this stage. Overall, the segment is witnessing a major transformation with multiple new launches significantly reshaping OEM rankings and market shares.