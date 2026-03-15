4.2m to 4.5m SUV Sales Feb 2026 – Creta, Victoris, Seltos, Hyryder, Sierra, Vitara

SUV sales in the 4.2m – 4.5m segment recorded strong growth in February 2026, with total sales reaching 69,531 units. This marks a 47.77% year-on-year growth compared to 47,055 units sold in February 2025. However, on a month-on-month basis, sales declined 6.89% from 74,673 units sold in January 2026.

The segment continues to be dominated by popular midsize SUVs such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Toyota HyRyder, while newer entrants like Maruti Victoris and Tata Sierra have also started contributing significantly.

Hyundai Creta Leads The Segment

Hyundai Creta, including its electric version, continue as the best-selling SUV in this segment with 17,938 units sold. This represents a 9.93% year-on-year growth compared to 16,317 units sold in February 2025. On a MoM basis, Creta sales remained largely stable with just a 0.09% increase compared to 17,921 units sold in January 2026.

Maruti Victoris secured the second position in the segment with 13,021 units sold in February 2026. As a relatively new entrant, the model did not have comparable sales in February 2025. However, on a month-on-month basis, Victoris sales declined 14.56% from 15,240 units sold in January 2026.

Newly launched Kia Seltos ranked third with 10,308 units sold, registering a strong 59.91% year-on-year growth compared to 6,446 units sold in February 2025. However, sales dipped slightly 3.11% MoM from 10,639 units sold in January 2026. Toyota HyRyder continued its strong performance with 9,359 units sold, recording a massive 116.94% YoY growth over 4,314 units sold in February 2025. Sales also improved 2.22% MoM compared to 9,156 units sold in January 2026.

Tata Sierra in Top 5

Tata Sierra, which has recently entered the market, recorded 7,100 units in February 2026, making it one of the stronger new entrants in the segment. Sales improved slightly 1.39% MoM from 7,003 units sold in January 2026. Maruti Grand Vitara, however, witnessed a sharp decline, likely due to Victoris. Sales fell to 5,859 units, representing a 45.08% YoY drop compared to 10,669 units sold in February 2025. On a monthly basis, sales also declined 16.66%.

Other Models In The Segment

Tata Curvv, including its EV variant, recorded 1,755 units, registering a 49.61% YoY decline compared to 3,483 units sold in February 2025. However, it saw a modest 5.34% MoM growth. Honda Elevate posted 1,591 units, marking an 8.67% YoY growth, although sales declined 29.07% MoM. Mahindra BE 6 reported 1,104 units, registering an 11.40% YoY increase and a 7.39% MoM growth.

Among the remaining models, Volkswagen Taigun recorded 698 units, while MG ZS EV registered 344 units. Mahindra XUV400 saw 162 units, while MG Astor accounted for 111 units during the month. Smaller contributors included Citroen C3 Aircross (99 units) and Citroen Basalt (73 units). Meanwhile, Skoda Kushaq recorded just 9 units, marking a steep decline as the company prepares for the upcoming facelift.

Segment Dynamics

The 4.2m – 4.5m SUV segment remains one of the most competitive spaces in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Established players such as Creta, Seltos and HyRyder continue to dominate volumes, while newer entrants like Victoris and Sierra are gradually expanding their presence. With multiple new launches (Duster, Tekton) and updates (Kushaq, Taigun) expected in the coming months, competition in this segment is likely to intensify further.