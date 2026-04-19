4.2m to 4.5m SUV Sales March 2026 – Creta, Victoris, Seltos, Hyryder, Sierra, Vitara, Duster

After taking a look at the sub 4m SUV segment sales, let us now take a look at the 4.2m to 4.5m SUV segment. This segment has now grown to 17 SUVs, latest entrant being Duster. It has recorded strong growth in March 2026, with total sales rising to 76,789 units, up 49.35% YoY compared to 51,416 units sold in March 2025. On a month-on-month basis as well, the segment grew 10.44% over 69,531 units sold in February 2026. The segment is now seeing a major shake-up due to fresh launches, updated models and changing buyer preferences.

4.2m to 4.5m SUV Sales March 2026

Hyundai Creta / EV continued to lead the segment with 17,838 units, despite a marginal 1.22% YoY decline. Even with several new arrivals in the market, Creta remains the top seller, underlining its strong brand value and broad appeal. In second place was Maruti Victoris with 11,062 units. As a new entrant, it has made an immediate impact and appears to be eating into Grand Vitara sales, which declined 35.25% YoY to 6,746 units. Together, GV and Victoris sales stood at 17,808 units, just 30 short of Creta.

New Kia Seltos took third spot with 11,041 units, registering a strong 69.21% YoY growth. This is also the model’s highest monthly sales since deliveries of the new-gen version began earlier in January. Toyota HyRyder followed with 10,206 units, posting an impressive 93.08% YoY growth, reflecting steady traction for hybrid SUVs in this segment. Tata Sierra came in fifth with 9,003 units, marking its highest monthly sales since deliveries started earlier this year.

Honda Elevate posted largely stable performance at 2,467 units, almost flat YoY. Skoda Kushaq recorded 2,307 units, up a sharp 157.19% YoY, as new deliveries have now started and given its sales a significant boost. Tata Curvv / EV sold 1,602 units, down 57.68% YoY, indicating softer traction compared to its initial phase.

Mahindra BE 6 posted 1,495 units, up 60.06% YoY, showing encouraging growth in the EV space. Renault Duster joined the list with 1,402 units, as deliveries have now started. This marks the return of an important nameplate in the segment and sales are likely to build further in coming months.

Volkswagen Taigun sold 908 units, down 42.89% YoY. However, its facelift was launched just a few days ago, which means sales are expected to improve in the weeks ahead. MG ZS EV registered 411 units, down 51.99% YoY, while Mahindra XUV400 reported just 117 units, down 50.84% YoY. At the lower end of the segment, Citroen C3 Aircross posted 76 units, up 10.14% YoY. MG Astor saw a steep decline to 55 units, down 70.11% YoY. Citroen Basalt reported 53 units, down 47% YoY.

Segment Outlook

The segment is getting increasingly competitive, with Creta still holding firm at the top even as fresh entrants gain ground. Victoris has made a strong start and is clearly impacting Grand Vitara, while Seltos and HyRyder are showing strong momentum. New products like Sierra and Duster have further intensified competition. With updated products like Taigun facelift now entering the market and deliveries ramping up for newer launches, this SUV space is expected to remain highly dynamic in the coming months.