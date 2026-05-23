4.5m to 4.8m SUV Sales April 2026 – Scorpio, XUV7XO, XEV9S, Harrier, Fortuner, Safari, Hector

In the earlier post, we discussed sub 4m SUV sales as well as mid SUV sales in the 4.2m to 4.5m segment. Now lets take a look at the 4.5m to 4.8m SUV segment, which has registered total sales of 37,054 units in April 2026, posting a 13.91% YoY growth over 32,530 units sold in April 2025.

4.5m to 4.8m SUV Sales April 2026

Mahindra continued to dominate this space with multiple products including Scorpio, XUV7XO and XEV lineup contributing a majority share of segment volumes. Scorpio / N remained the highest-selling SUV in this category with sales of 14,719 units. However, volumes were slightly down by 5.25% when compared to 15,534 units sold during the same month last year. Despite the decline, Scorpio alone accounted for 39.72% of the segment’s total sales.

Mahindra’s XUV7XO secured second position with 8,630 units, registering 26.71% YoY growth. The company’s electric SUV portfolio also contributed strongly, with XEV 9S recording 3,242 units in its first full year in the market. Meanwhile, XEV 9e witnessed a decline of 34% YoY with sales falling to 1,611 units. Combined together, Mahindra held a 73.51% share in this segment, further strengthening its position in India’s premium SUV space.

Tata Motors also witnessed healthy growth. Harrier / EV sales increased sharply by 151.48% YoY to 2,545 units, aided by growing demand for EV variants. Tata Safari registered modest growth of 9.48% with 1,467 units sold. Toyota Fortuner sales declined by 22.42% YoY to 2,253 units, although it still remained among the top-selling SUVs in this category. MG Hector / Plus posted healthy growth of 32.75%, recording sales of 1,297 units.

Hyundai Alcazar saw a decline of 16.42% with 850 units sold during the month. Jeep Compass and Meridian continued to struggle with low volumes, while Volkswagen Tayron entered the segment with 87 units. Among premium European offerings, Skoda Kodiaq recorded 8.41% growth with 116 units sold, whereas Volkswagen Tiguan declined sharply by 62.64%.

Segment Sales Decline Sequentially

Compared to March 2026, total segment sales declined by 5.42%. Scorpio / N was among the few models to register positive MoM growth at 0.97%. MG Hector / Plus emerged as the biggest MoM gainer with 52.59% growth, while Skoda Kodiaq recorded 81.25% sequential growth on relatively lower volumes.

Toyota Fortuner witnessed one of the sharpest monthly declines at 40.63%, while Tata Harrier / EV, XUV7XO and Alcazar also posted lower sales compared to March 2026. The segment continues to remain heavily SUV-focused, with Mahindra holding a commanding lead through its strong mix of ICE and EV offerings.