4.5m To 4.8m SUV Sales Feb 2026 – Scorpio, XUV 7X0, XEV 9s, Harrier, Fortuner, Safari

After taking a look at the sub 4m SUV sales and 4.2 to 4.5m SUV sales, let us now take a look at SUV sales in the 4.5m to 4.8m segment. This one recorded healthy growth in February 2026. Total sales stood at 39,638 units, registering a 26.54% year-on-year increase compared to 31,325 units sold in February 2025. On a month-on-month basis, the segment saw a marginal 1.56% growth over 39,030 units sold in January 2026.

The segment continues to be dominated by Mahindra models, with Scorpio / Scorpio N and XUV7XO occupying the top two spots. Meanwhile, the newly launched Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV has made a strong entry, even surpassing established rivals like Tata Harrier and Tata Safari.

Mahindra Scorpio Continues To Lead

Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio N retained their position as the best-selling SUVs in the segment, recording 14,665 units in February 2026. This marks a 7.69% year-on-year growth compared to 13,618 units sold in February 2025. However, sales declined 5.64% MoM from 15,542 units sold in January 2026. Recently launched Mahindra XUV7XO secured the second position with 9,112 units, posting a 22.01% YoY growth over 7,468 units sold in February 2025, though sales were 10.08% lower month-on-month.

Interestingly, Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV recorded 3,539 units in February 2026, making it the third best-selling model in the segment. On a monthly basis, XEV 9S saw a massive jump of 478% over 612 units sold in January 2026, highlighting growing demand for Mahindra’s new electric offerings.

Tata Harrier, including its EV variant, registered 3,096 units, reflecting a strong 125% YoY growth compared to 1,376 units sold in February 2025. However, sales declined 16.57% MoM. Toyota Fortuner maintained steady performance with 3,076 units sold, posting a 6.95% YoY growth and a marginal 0.98% MoM increase.

Mahindra’s other electric offering, XEV 9e, recorded 1,889 units, marking a 14.33% YoY decline but only a minor 2.88% MoM drop. Tata Safari followed with 1,650 units, registering a 5.63% YoY increase, although sales fell sharply 30.53% MoM. MG Hector and Hector Plus combined sales stood at 1,204 units, marking a significant 133.79% YoY growth and a 260% MoM increase. Hyundai Alcazar recorded 907 units, witnessing a 28.24% YoY decline and a 5.72% MoM drop.

Among other models, Skoda Kodiaq reported 146 units, registering an impressive 1360% YoY growth due to a low base in the previous year. Jeep Meridian recorded 124 units, while Volkswagen Tayron accounted for 113 units, showing strong momentum since its introduction. Jeep Compass registered 92 units, while Volkswagen Tiguan sold 23 units during the month.

Segment Updates

Some notable changes are also taking place within this segment. MG Gloster has been discontinued in India and will soon be replaced by the upcoming Majestor SUV. Similarly, Hyundai Tucson has also been discontinued and is expected to return later this year with a facelifted version.

With multiple new launches and product updates expected in the coming months, competition in the 4.5m–4.8m SUV segment is likely to intensify further. Mahindra’s aggressive push with both ICE and electric SUVs is already reshaping the segment dynamics.