4.5m to 4.8m SUV Sales Jan 2026 – Scorpio, XUV7XO, Harrier, Fortuner, Safari, XEV 9e, Alcazar

After taking a look at the sub 4m SUV sales and that of SUVs under 4.5m, let us now take a look at the 4.5m to 4.8m SUV segment, which has recorded healthy growth in January 2026, with total sales rising to 39,030 units. This marks a 16.82% year-on-year (YoY) increase over 33,409 units sold in January 2025. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the segment witnessed a sharp 34.35% jump compared to 29,052 units sold in December 2025.

4.5m to 4.8m SUV Sales Jan 2026

Mahindra continued to dominate this space, while Tata Motors posted strong growth with Harrier and Safari. Here’s a closer look at how the segment performed. Mahindra Scorpio / Scorpio N retained the top spot with 15,542 units sold in January 2026. This was a marginal 0.65% YoY growth over 15,442 units last year. However, MoM sales saw a slight dip of 2.16% from 15,885 units in December 2025.

Mahindra XUV7XO secured second position with 10,133 units, registering a strong 20.65% YoY growth over 8,399 units in January 2025. On a MoM basis, sales surged sharply, up 611.59% from 1,424 units in December. Mahindra’s electric offerings also showed momentum. XEV 9e recorded 1,945 units, up 71.06% YoY, while XEV 9S added 612 units during the month.

Tata Harrier & Safari See Triple-Digit Growth

Tata Motors posted one of the strongest performances in this segment. Tata Harrier / Harrier EV recorded 3,711 units in January 2026, reflecting a massive 149.40% YoY growth compared to 1,488 units last year. MoM growth stood at 56.06%. Tata Safari also performed well with 2,375 units sold, up 53.42% YoY and 64.25% MoM. This strong performance indicates renewed buyer interest in Tata’s larger SUVs, particularly with updated variants and EV options.

Toyota Fortuner posted 3,046 units in January 2026, reflecting a marginal 3.27% YoY decline from 3,149 units last year. However, MoM sales improved slightly by 2.87%. Hyundai Alcazar recorded 962 units, witnessing a 26.56% YoY decline. On a positive note, MoM sales improved by 66.15% from 579 units in December.

MG Hector / Hector Plus reported 334 units, down 25.61% YoY and 70.88% MoM. Skoda Kodiaq, though low in volume at 139 units, registered a massive 1,290% YoY growth over just 10 units sold in January 2025. Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian posted declines of 36.99% and 40.88% YoY respectively. Volkswagen Tiguan recorded 34 units, up sharply YoY from just 1 unit last year, while Volkswagen Tayron added 5 units. Hyundai Tucson and MG Gloster registered zero sales in January 2026.

With 39,030 units sold, the 4.5m–4.8m SUV category continues to be a strong contributor to overall SUV volumes in India. Growth was largely driven by Mahindra’s wide portfolio and Tata’s rising demand for Harrier and Safari.