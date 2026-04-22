4.5m to 4.8m SUV Sales March 2026 – Scorpio, XUV, Fortuner, XEV, Harrier, Safari, Alcazar, Hector

After taking a look at the sub 4m SUV sales and 4.2 to 4.5m SUV sales, let us now take a look at the 4.5m to 4.8m SUVs, which have posted a healthy growth in March 2026. Total sales stood at 39,178 units, up 25.72% YoY compared to 31,162 units in March 2025. However, on a month-on-month basis, volumes dipped slightly by 1.16%, indicating a stable but cooling trend after February highs.

4.5m to 4.8m SUV Sales March 2026

Mahindra retained its stronghold in this segment, led by Scorpio / Scorpio N, which recorded 14,578 units, up 4.78% YoY, commanding a dominant 37.21% market share. Despite increasing competition, Scorpio continues to anchor Mahindra’s SUV lineup. Close behind was XUV7XO, registering 9,210 units, marking a solid 34.43% YoY growth. With a 23.51% share, XUV7XO has quickly established itself as a volume driver for the brand.

Mahindra’s EV portfolio also added significant volumes. XEV 9S contributed 3,254 units, while XEV 9e posted 1,759 units, though it saw a 15.43% decline YoY. Overall, Mahindra’s combined portfolio dominates the segment with a commanding share.

Among legacy players, Toyota Fortuner remained the best-selling premium SUV in the segment, posting 3,795 units, up 11.88% YoY. It continues to lead the premium end with a 9.69% share. Tata Motors saw strong growth, driven by Harrier / Harrier EV, which recorded 2,826 units, registering an impressive 123.40% YoY growth. This surge is likely supported by EV demand. Safari also posted steady growth at 1,530 units, up 8.13% YoY. Safari EV launch is planned in a few months.

Mixed Trends Across Other Brands

Performance across other OEMs remained mixed. Hyundai Alcazar saw a sharp decline of 37.60% YoY, with sales at 893 units. In contrast, MG Hector / Hector Plus posted strong growth of 55.39% YoY, reaching 850 units. Jeep’s lineup saw mixed results, with Compass growing modestly (+11.97%), while Meridian declined (-12.50%). Volkswagen and Skoda registered low volumes but high percentage growth due to a lower base, with Tiguan and Kodiaq showing sharp YoY increases.

MoM Trends Show Stability At The Top

On a month-on-month basis, most models remained stable or saw minor declines. Scorpio / N stayed largely flat (-0.59%), while XUV7XO posted a marginal gain (+1.08%). Fortuner stood out with a strong 23.37% MoM growth. Tata and Mahindra EV models saw slight declines, while most other models followed a similar soft trend. Overall segment volumes slipped slightly from 39,638 units in Feb 2026 to 39,178 units in March 2026.

Segment Outlook

The segment continues to be dominated by Mahindra, with both ICE and EV offerings driving volumes. At the same time, Tata is gaining traction with electrification, while Toyota maintains its premium stronghold. With more launches and updates expected, competition in this space is likely to intensify further in the coming months.