4 New Hero Vida Electric Bikes Teased For EICMA – Dirt-E, VXZ, Nex, Ubex Lineup

Hero MotoCorp is continually striving to establish itself as a premium 2W manufacturer. The company’s Vida sub-brand aims to extend this ethos into the electric 2W realm with V2 lineup and VX2 electric scooters. Now that EICMA is right around the corner, Hero Vida has teased as many as 4 new electric bikes. Let’s take a closer look.

4 New Hero Vida Electric Bikes Teased

After launching Vida VX2 in the Indian market, Vida brand is proving to be more than just an electric scooter brand. It was the first to introduce proper BaaS plans on scooter’s price in Indian electric scooter segment. Now, there are as many as 4 electric bike nameplates that have been teased by Hero Vida.

Technically, 5 new electric motorcycles can be seen in Vida’s latest teasers. Ubex brand is likely to spawn a series of motorcycles, two of which have been teased. Let’s take a closer look at Ubex lineup, Dirt-E, VXZ and Nex.

Vida Dirt-E

As the name suggests, Vida Dirt-E is for those who want to get dirty in the mud. On their motorcycles, of course. It is a proper dirt bike and is powered by an electric powertrain. In the teaser, we can see a glimpse of it getting dirty in the mud in a fast-paced montage. There is a good probability of it being the production version of Lynx Concept.

Vida Ubex

Under the Ubex nameplate, Hero Vida has teased two different electric motorcycles. Only one of them looks like it is production-ready or close-to-production. This model features fairly premium componentry including USD telescopic front forks and other. It features a Roadster design with a mid-mounted motor and belt drive.

Second motorcycle teased under Concept Ubex nameplate is a futuristic supermoto motorcycle that has a composite chassis along with a hollow rear sub frame. This design is less likely to make it to production as is being shown.

Vida VXZ

After launching VX2, Hero Vida is coining a new electric motorcycle and it will bear the name VXZ. The company calls it Project VXZ and it is likely to be production-ready, looking at the teaser images. It features a similar LED DRL signature as V2 and VX2 scooters, engulfing a projector headlight.

It is a visually larger product than the close-to-production Ubex motorcycle teased. It has a more muscular overall silhouette and is likely to be placed as a flagship.

Vida Nex

What’s next? It is Nex concept from Vida. While the company has not teased a silhouette or what it could be, there were interesting details teased. For starters, teaser shows two wheels one with disc brake and rear wheel with a hub motor. Then another front wheel rolls into the scene, suggesting that Hero Vida will launch a 3W electric scooter like the Sway Trike concept.

This 3W electric scooter is likely to have two front wheels with independent suspension and two front disc brakes. This showcase could be the same Sway Trike concept which was showcased before, or a more refined version of it. 3W reverse trike scooters are quite popular in Europe with Yamaha, Piaggio, Peugeot and other brands catering to this niche.