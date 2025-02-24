4 New Maruti EVs Confirmed To Launch In India – Starting With eVitara

Maruti Suzuki has revealed a multi-pronged approach to regain the 50% market share in the Indian automotive space. In this journey, electric cars will also play a significant role. The company has realised this and has confirmed four new electric cars to launch in India, starting with the eVitara electric SUV, which will launch soon.

4 New Maruti EVs Confirmed

Maruti Suzuki has always been known for their budget and affordable lightweight hatchbacks. However, the company has taken great strides in UV segment (Utility Vehicles). Now, the focus has been expanded to incorporate electric cars into the mix, which is expected to provide the boost for Maruti Suzuki to regain its 50% market share aim.

The company will launch its maiden electric vehicle, eVitara, soon in many major markets like Europe, Japan and even India. With the eVitara, Maruti Suzuki will open its electric vehicle innings in India, which will be followed by three more EV launches in the future, by the end of the year 2030.

eVitara will be followed by an electric version of Fronx, which will be positioned below eVitara. Fronx electric will advance Maruti Suzuki’s and Suzuki Global’s push towards electric mobility, considering Fronx is an already well-established global offering. It will also introduce Maruti Suzuki in the sub 4m electric SUV segment too, where Tata and Mahindra have prominent presence.

What to expect?

After the eVitara and Fronx electric, there is less clarity about Maruti Suzuki’s electric car onslaught. We can probably expect an electric version of Ertiga, considering it is India’s best-selling MPV and is an untapped segment. This vehicle might become popular by fleet operators too, a segment BYD has banked on.

We can expect a small electric car from Maruti Suzuki as well, considering the brand’s unwavering commitment and dominance in the A Segment. Something that could take on Tata’s Punch EV. However, possibility of this happening is quite low, considering the top-down approach Maruti is likely to implement with its electric portfolio.

So, this leaves us with a larger electric SUV that will probably rival Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra XEV 9e, which is more probable to become a reality. As revealed by the company’s plans, Maruti Suzuki will launch these four electric cars by the end of calendar year 2030.