4 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Supplied To British Army For Training

Royal Enfield is a retro-classic motorcycle manufacturer today, but has had significant military connections with British Army. The company is known for air-dropping the 125cc Flying Flea 60 kg motorcycles via parachutes to Allied Power troops on D-Day. Royal Enfield supplied motorcycles to British Army during both World Wars.

Now, the British brand is rekindling its military connections as the company supplied 4 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 motorcycles to the British Military. These motorcycles will be utilised by British Army Motorised Adventure group for training purposes. Let’s take a closer look.

Himalayan 450 Supplied To British Army

In a rather interesting turn of events, Royal Enfield has partnered with the British Army Motorised Adventure group. As per this new partnership, Royal Enfield will supply four Himalayan 450 ADVs to the Army Motorised Adventure group where soldiers will utilise these motorcycles for training purposes.

These off-road motorcycles will be used for training exercises like Exercise Mudmaster and Exercise Roadmaster. As part of this partnership, Royal Enfield and British Army have agreed quarterly UK-based training weekends where serving soldiers can get a chance to improve their skills.

Some of these skills include technical rigging, tactical planning and off-bike skills. Training will also include physical and psychological preparations as well. These four Himalayan 450 motorcycles were recently used during Army Motorsport Day on September 10th at Thruxton Circuit as well.

British Army is said to use these Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 in upcoming events calendar. One such upcoming Motorcycle Live Show event in partnership with British Army and Royal Enfield will be held at NEC Arena Birmingham between 15th September and 23rd November.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is the company’s most technologically advanced motorcycle ever made. It features liquid-cooling for the first time, along with an electronic throttle, a circular TFT instrument cluster called Tripper Dash which integrates Google Maps and more. This ADV motorcycle has a peak power of 40 bhp and peak torque of 40 Nm and is built to traverse across any terrain with ease.

