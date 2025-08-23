4th-gen Hyundai i20 Spied In Europe – New LEDs, ADAS, Alloys

Expected to be launched in 2026-27, 4th-gen Hyundai i20 will pack in a comprehensive range of exterior and interior updates

New, 4th-gen Hyundai i20 has been spotted in Europe in full camouflage. While earlier speculation suggested that the new-gen i20 might go fully electric, the latest spy shots confirm it will continue with combustion engines. However, electric versions could be launched at a later date. Let’s check out the details of the 4th-gen Hyundai i20.

New-gen Hyundai i20 – What to expect?

While heavily camouflaged, one can notice the sharper LED headlamps with top-mounted LED DRLs. Shape of the LED DRLs has also changed, although the entire unit is not clearly visible. 4th-gen Hyundai i20 has a refreshed front grille and air dam section. Bonnet shape has also been tweaked, with sharper cuts along its edges.

Side profile features a new design for the ORVMs, which looks quite elegant with its smooth edges. These come with integrated turn indicators. Window frames lose the curves seen on the current model, which is replaced with sharper bends. This helps achieve a more confident and striking presence for i20. One can also notice a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels.

At the rear, 4th-gen Hyundai i20 is expected to get sportier tail lamps. There could be some new detailing across the boot and bumper. New-gen Hyundai i20 appears to have a flatter roof, as compared to the curvy profile of the current model. Other features include a shark fin antenna and high-mounted brake lights.

Interior updates

Across international markets, Hyundai i20 already offers a comprehensive range of ADAS features. India-spec i20 currently does not have ADAS, a gap Hyundai is likely to address. Across European markets, i20 has ADAS features such as autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and blind spot collision warning. Also, forward collision avoidance assist, lane follow assist and lane keep assist. A 360° surround view camera could be introduced with the new i20.

New-gen i20 could get new screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster and updated user interface. There could be new interior themes and refreshed upholstery. Existing i20 already offers a comprehensive range of premium features. Key highlights include a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, digital cluster with TFT MID display, Bose premium 7-speaker sound system, voice recognition, wireless charger, cruise control and voice-enabled smart electric sunroof.

Powertrain

New, 4th-gen Hyundai i20 is expected to continue with the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine. It generates 83 PS with the 5-speed manual transmission and 88 PS with the iVT gearbox. Torque output is 114.7 Nm. In European markets, Hyundai i20 is also available with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 100 PS or 120 PS and 172 Nm.

This engine is available with 48-volt mild hybrid (MHEV) technology. Transmission choices include 6MT and 7DCT. In India, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is offered with the i20 N Line model. New-gen Hyundai i20 could make its global debut in the second half of 2026. It could reach showrooms in 2027.

Source