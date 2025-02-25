4th-Gen Swift Sport To Get Mild-Hybrid Setup – Launch In 2026

Along with the mild-hybrid update, 4th-gen Swift Sport will also get a substantially upgraded engine for improved performance

Suzuki recently introduced the Swift Sport ZC33S Final Edition, which is based on the 3rd-gen Swift. It will go on sale from March 2025, continuing till November 2025. Recent reports indicate that Suzuki may launch the 4th-gen Swift Sport in 2026.

4th-Gen Swift Sport – What to expect?

While the engine will be carried over, it is expected to undergo a major upgrade to boost its performance. Moreover, the 4th-gen Swift Sport will also benefit from a 48V mild hybrid setup. Existing 3rd-gen Swift Sport is equipped with a 1.4-litre, turbocharged inline-4 petrol engine that generates 140 PS and 130 Nm. Transmission choices include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

In comparison, the 4th-gen Swift Sport is expected to deliver a better overall performance. Power output of the upgraded 1.4-litre petrol engine could be around 150 PS and 240 Nm of torque. The electric drive motor, part of the 48V mild hybrid setup, will contribute an additional 15 PS and 59 Nm. Transmission choices will include 6MT and 6AT. Similar to the current model, the 4th-gen Swift Sport will be available in front-wheel drive configuration.

Dimensionally, 4th-gen Swift Sport will be 3,990 mm long, 1,750 mm wide and 1,500 mm tall. It will have a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. While the current model weighs around 970 kg, the 4th-gen Swift Sport will be slightly lightweight at around 960 kg. Considering that the 4th-gen Swift Sport also has higher performance numbers, the power-to-weight ratio will be better. This will make the new model even more appealing to Swift Sport fans and performance enthusiasts.

4th-Gen Swift Sport pricing, India launch

It is expected that the 4th-gen Swift Sport will be available in the price range of 2.3 million to 2.5 million yen (Rs 13.56 lakh to Rs 14.74 lakh). Launch in Japan is expected in 2026. Due to relatively higher pricing, it is unlikely that Swift Sport will be introduced in India. Sales volumes won’t be high enough to ensure the business viability of the hot hatch in the Indian market. The standard 4th-gen Swift in India is available in the price range of Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki has other plans for the Indian market. Key among them is to position India as a major manufacturing hub for EVs. These EVs will cater to both domestic and international markets. By FY2030, Maruti Suzuki has plans to emerge as the Number 1 brand in production, sales and exports of EVs in India. To achieve that ambitious goal, Suzuki will be launching 4 new EVs in India.

Maruti’s first-ever EV for India will be the eVitara, which is expected to be launched soon. Following that, the next Maruti electric car will be the Fronx EV. This will probably be the entry-level EV from Maruti Suzuki in India. For the remaining two, one of the models could be an electric version of Ertiga. Another possibility is a mid-size electric SUV that will take on rivals like Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra XEV 9e.

