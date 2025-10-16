5 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied In A Convoy Before Launch

Mahindra is readying up a facelift of its prized possession, the XUV700. This cutting-edge D Segment SUV was the defining point in Mahindra’s journey in premium offerings. An update to this SUV is quite a big deal. Just like the current model, XUV700 facelift aims to redefine the D SUV segment with a major fascia redesign along with a thorough interior overhaul.

There have been multiple spy shot instances of this upcoming SUV, showing some key design changes. Recent spy shots are from automotive enthusiast Nipunj, who spied a convoy of four or five XUV700 facelift test mules. Let’s take a closer look at finer details these new spy shots give us.

5 Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spied

A convoy of 4 or 5 Mahindra XUV700 facelift was recently spied in Maharashtra state. This signifies the increasing test mule frequency, hinting at a nearing launch. Speaking of, XUV700 facelift is speculated to launch in 2026, while an electric version of XUV700, the XEV 7e, is speculated to launch in November 2025.

These recent spy shots showing a convoy of XUV700 facelifts are ICE versions with dual exhausts visible from rear bumper. Likely to be Diesel variants, as suggested by D571 sticker on rear windscreen. All test mules were fully camouflaged and donned Red registration plates from Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO in Pune, Maharashtra.

From the outside, there are design changes primarily seen at the front. We can see a new fascia with revised grille, redesigned twin barrel projector headlight setup along with a new LED DRL signature and a radar module for ADAS suite. These were top-spec trims too, donning large alloy wheels with updated design, maybe 19-inchers.

Interior overhaul

Side silhouette is mostly carried over, while rear tail lights might see a revision in its LED signature along with redesigned bumpers. Interior is a completely different story. Mahindra has given XUV700 a major overhaul as can be seen with a new triple-screen dashboard layout, similar to what we saw with XEV 9e.

Steering wheel is new and will bear an illuminated Mahindra logo and the company is replacing Sony music system with Harman Kardon system. Is is similar to XEV 9e’s 1400W 16-speaker system? We hope so. Other notable changes include an auto-dimming IRVM and inclusion of BYOD element for rear seat occupants. These units packed three-row seating and we hope Mahindra is adding 2nd row ventilated captain chairs.

Powering Mahindra XUV700 facelift will be the same duo of engines as current model. These include a 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine with up to 197 bhp and 380 and then a 2.2L Turbo Diesel with up to 185 bhp and 450 Nm, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. AWD option will be there too.