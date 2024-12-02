5 New Honda Big Bikes, Scooter India Launch In 2025 – 650cc, 750cc, 1000cc

With the launch of CB 650R, CBR 650R, CB 750 Hornet, CB 1000 Hornet and X-ADV scooter, HMSI will expand its multi-cylinder portfolio

If we take a look at HMSI’s (Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Pvt Ltd) multi-cylinder big bike portfolio, we have NX500 ADV, Transalp XL750 ADV and the mighty Gold Wing continental tourer. Honda is now expanding its multi-cylinder portfolio to include 4 new motorcycles and a scooter. Let’s take a look.

5 New Honda Big Bikes

HMSI is poised to expand its multi-cylinder portfolio to incorporate high-performance multi-cylinder motorcycles and a scooter. These offerings will have powertrains ranging from 650cc, all the way up to 1000cc.

CB 650R

With neo-retro looks, Honda CB 650R is among the most popular of middle-weight Street Fighter motorcycles. Round headlights, muscular fuel tank, quad exhaust pipes and muscular proportions are notable elements. 2025 Honda CB 650R gets an improved instrument cluster as well as all-LED lighting and E-Clutch. 649cc inline 4-cylinder engine makes 82 bhp and 63 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

CBR 650R

Fully faired sibling of CB 650, CBR 650R, is also expected to make it to our market in 2025. This will be equipped with the same inline 4-cylinder motor that is capable of 82 bhp and 63 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and an E-Clutch to prevent stalling. This Supersport boasts excellent corner carving capabilities too.

CB 750 Hornet

Unlike CB 650 and CBR 650, CB 750 Hornet is powered by a parallel-twin SOHC engine that displaces 755cc. This motor is capable of 90.5 bhp of peak power and 75 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Because of its less complicated engine, it is lighter at 192 kg with excellent performance prospects.

CB 1000 Hornet

CB 750 Hornet’s Bigger sibling, CB 1000 Hornet, is also expected to launch in India. Powered by a 1,000 cc 4-cylinder engine, CB 1000 Hornet packs 150 bhp of peak power and 104 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. MY25 version gets the 5-inch TFT instrument cluster.

X-ADV

The most interesting multi-cylinder 2W vehicle HMSI has lined up for India, is a scooter. Not just any scooter. It is a Honda X-ADV maxi-scooter powered by a twin-cylinder 745cc engine, mated to a fancy dual-clutch gearbox. This touring maxi scooter develops around 58 bhp of peak power and 69 Nm of peak torque.

All these offerings will be launched by HMSI in 2025. Exact dates are not confirmed yet. These 2Ws are less likely to be launched at once. Pricing will be according to rivals and other players in their respective displacement classes and segments. These offerings will be sold exclusively through Big Wing dealerships.