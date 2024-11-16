5 Star Rated New Dzire Will Not Be Sold As Taxi – Old Dzire To Continue As Tour S

With Dzire Tour S continuing in the 3rd-gen format, it won’t be getting the updated safety kit and the more fuel-efficient engine available with 4th-gen Dzire

Maruti Dzire is a popular choice for both consumers as well as fleet and taxi operators. For the latter group that uses cars for commercial purposes, Maruti offers the Dzire Tour S variant. Tour S has some distinctive features that make it better suited for commercial operations.

Old Dzire to continue as Tour S

With the new Dzire launched, it may seem that the Dzire Tour S variant will also be updated. However, that is not the case. At least, not right now. It may take a few years for the Dzire Tour S to be updated to the 4th-gen format. Till then, the Tour S will continue in its existing 3rd-gen format. However, it is unlikely that Tour S buyers will have any major concerns regarding this approach. In case of previous generation models also, the Tour S used to be updated at a later stage.

Moreover, the needs of private consumers are quite distinct in comparison to that of fleet and taxi operators. The existing Dzire Tour S is well-equipped and has a robust demand. As per estimates, Tour S contributes close to 40% of the overall sales of Dzire. That’s quite a large number considering that more than 1.65 lakh units were sold in FY 2023-24. On a monthly basis, Dzire Tour S sales are around 5k units. That means Tour S alone sells more units per month than the second best selling entry-level sedan – Hyundai Aura.

Dzire Tour S – What’s on offer?

Designed in line with the needs and preferences of fleet and taxi operators, Dzire Tour has a speed limiting function. Its top speed is capped at 80 km/h. There is no such limitation with the Dzire sold to private consumers. 3rd-gen Tour S utilizes a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 90 PS and 113 Nm of torque. While the standard Dzire has automatic transmission option, the Tour S is available with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Even though the new 4th-gen Dzire offers higher mileage, the 3rd-gen Tour S is not very far behind. Tour S has a rated fuel efficiency of 23.15 km/l when running on petrol. Tour S is also available with CNG option, wherein it delivers a mileage of 32.12 km/kg. In comparison, the new 4th-gen Dzire has mileage of 24.79 km/l with the manual and 25.71 km/l with the AMT variant. Dzire CNG variant has mileage of 33.73 km/kg.

Although the new Dzire offers a more comprehensive safety package, the Tour S variant is also well-equipped. Tour S has ESP, dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, Suzuki Heartect Body, reverse parking sensors, headlamp leveling, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, seat belt for all seats, front seat belts with pretensioner, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder and door ajar warning lamp.

But one major safety aspect missing is the 5-star Global NCAP rating awarded to the new Dzire. In comparison, the 3rd-gen Dzire only has a 2-star safety rating. From the perspective of fleet and taxi operators, Tour S can do better with the new engine (more mileage) and the enhanced safety package. Other features such as sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and large touchscreen available with new Dzire may not be all that necessary for the Tour S variant.