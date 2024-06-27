5 Things To Know About Upcoming Hyundai Creta EV – Launch By 2024 End?

When launched, the immediate rivals to upcoming Hyundai Creta EV are MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400 and upcoming Tata Curvv EV

Hyundai Creta EV testing is going on in full swing. Looking at the increasing test mule sighting frequency, the launch seems to be closer than one would think. This is the first time Hyundai India is foraying into mainstream electric mobility solutions and there is a lot riding on Creta EV. Here’s what we know about Creta EV so far.

Upcoming Hyundai Creta EV

To cater for the newfound interest in electric cars among buyers, Hyundai launched Kona EV in India. Owing to its premium price tag, it couldn’t make a significant impact on Indian electric mobility scene. Something that Tata Motors achieved with Nexon EV.

This time around, Hyundai seems to coming up with big guns and launch an electric vehicle with the Creta nameplate for maximum market penetration. Creta is already India’s best-selling compact SUV and an electrified version of it would have significant brand recall and association among mainstream audiences. Here’s what you should expect with upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

1. Exterior Design

Where design is concerned, Hyundai Creta EV will bear a lot of similarities with ICE Creta launched earlier this year. That said, there will be design differences to establish visual identities. Creta EV will probably get a closed-off grill and dedicated bumpers. The aerodynamic wheel design was recently spied and should contribute to less air drag and more range.

2. Interior Design

On the inside, upcoming Hyundai Creta EV will get a few elements that even the more expensive Kona EV will miss out on. For starters, Creta EV will get a dedicated steering wheel that looks more futuristic. On this steering wheel, four dots replace Hyundai logo, like on Ioniq cars. Gear lever has been moved to steering column. While both 10.2-inch screens might be similar to ICE Creta’s, but the UI might be unique on Creta EV with more ‘Ioniq’ feel.

3. Powertrains

Creta EV is likely to pack around 50 kWh of battery capacity. We say 50 kWh because that is what MG ZS EV, its arch-rival, packs. However, to achieve a lower entry-level price tag, Hyundai might offer a smaller battery option of around 40 kWh pack. As seen with recent spy shots, Hyundai Creta EV will only come in a single-motor FWD layout and could quote a claimed range of 500 km on a single charge and DC fast chagring capabilities.

4. Performance

When compared to ICE Creta, the electric version will likely pack more effortless performance and quicker acceleration. This is due to the nature of an electric motor where all the torque is accessible at 0 RPM. The sportier Creta N Line with 160 PS and 253 Nm, sprints to 100 km/h in a claimed 8.9 seconds. Creta EV might prove to be quicker.

5. Convenience

Considering the familiarity of Creta ICE and Hyundai’s vast dealer network, Creta EV is likely to achieve great ownership experience. Contributing towards that effect, is a front charging port. This charging port is right at the centre too, making it very convenient for charging scenarios, without much planning to get the parking right.

Price-wise, we should expect upcoming Hyundai Creta EV to cost around Rs 5 lakh more than their ICE counterparts. But Hyundai is less likely to offer EV versions of base E and EX trims. So, expect a starting price of around Rs 18 lakh (Ex-sh).