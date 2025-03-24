5 Things We Liked About Hero Xpulse 210 After Riding It

Off-road motorcycles have been a keen interest and obsession for Hero MotoCorp. After the split from Honda, Hero MotoCorp’s first ever offering was an off-roader in the form of Impulse. Xpulse is currently Hero’s ADV umbrella and the company just launched Xpulse 210 and it is a completely different animal than what Xpulse 200 4V is.

After riding Xpulse 210 at the national media ride event organised by Hero MotoCorp, we returned really impressed. It looks right, it rides right, it performs right and it packs the right amount of features and equipment making it the perfect do-it-all motorcycle money can buy around Rs 2 lakh (OTR). Here are the 5 things we liked about Hero Xpulse 210.

1. Design

From a distance, Hero Xpulse 210 still sticks to the Xpulse 200’s overall silhouette. However, it is an all new motorcycle in its entirety. For starters, All the body panels on Xpulse 210 along with its fuel tank are new. It looks significantly more substantial than Xpulse 200 and lends a muscular appeal.

We get tank shrouds this time around and the fuel tank is much taller than Xpulse 200’s. Headlight elements are slightly revised and we get much sleeker LED tail lights and LED turn indicators. Windshield is taller and exhaust is positioned slightly higher.?? The improved switchgear and TFT instrument cluster lend a modern and premium appeal.

2. Comfort & Ergonomics

We rode the motorcycle at the media drive event for a little over 200 km and didn’t face any discomfort at all. The seat is new and it has better cushioning than Xpulse 200’s. It is plush while still offering decent support. Handlebar and footpegs are positioned such that the rider has the most optimum posture for long distance touring, which proves comfortable for city rides as well.

The ergonomics are spot on for a tall person like myself (182 cm tall) and I didn’t face any fatigue in my shoulders, neck, back, legs, knees, wrists and ankles. Pillion comfort is well taken care of too. There are chunky grab rails for pillion and the stepped seating ensures minimal discomfort even after long rides.

3. Powertrain & Performance

For the first time around, a Hero Xpulse motorcycle has received a liquid-cooled engine with a DOHC head. It is significantly smoother and vibe-free than Xpulse 200 4V. The new engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox for the first time on an Xpulse. The peak performance metrics of this engine is now 24.2 bhp at 9,250 RPM and 20.7 Nm at 7,250 RPM.

Acceleration is brisk and it reaches triple digit speeds with a sense of urgency. Xpulse 210 also holds triple digit speeds quite well and is a solid tourer if you want to do 120 km/h for a long distance. There are fewer vibrations at these speeds and they get more pronounced as the speeds increase. Heat management is well executed too and the bike does not heat up unnecessarily and the fan kicks in when the engine needs cooling.

4. Ride & Dynamics

If you observe closely, Xpulse 210 is positioned on a brand new chassis which is significantly more agile and sharp. The front forks are 41mm RSU telescopic units that are fatter than Xpulse 200’s. Rear suspension linkage on Xpulse 210 is very sophisticated too. Suspension travel is 210 mm at the front and 205 mm at the rear, up from Xpulse 200’s 190 mm and 170 mm respectively.

Xpulse 200 already had excellent and robust ride quality and Xpulse 210 takes it to a new level. It is more absorbent and makes light work of bad road and no road situations. What surprised us the most was the way Xpulse 210 handles and attacks corners. It has agility now which one doesn’t usually associate with a bike donning 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels. Braking has improved significantly as well as Hero is offering dual-channel ABS for the first time on an Xpulse.

5. Features & Equipment

Xpulse 210 is packed to the brim with features. It is the first Hero MotoCorp motorcycle to feature a fancy TFT instrument screen which is 4.2-inch in size. It is bright and is legible even under direct sunlight. It has day and night modes and even an auto mode that switches between them depending on the ambient light. The same sensor is also used for auto headlight feature as well.

With Bluetooth connectivity, Xpulse 210 can show notifications and offers music control and navigation. Below this cluster, we get a USB Type-A port. The switchgear quality has been improved too and it feels like a premium product. Also contributing to that effect is the LED lighting around the motorcycle.

Should you buy one?

Many prospective buyers might feel that Hero should have opted for the new 250cc engine rather than this 210cc engine. However, we think the new 250cc engine is slightly vibey at higher speeds which wouldn’t feel at home on a tourer. Also hitting the right price point while keeping the weight down are crucial for the success of this product. In that regard, Xpulse 210 fits the bill perfectly and we think it makes more sense than an Xpulse 250.