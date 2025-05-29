5 Things We Liked About Tata Altroz Facelift After Driving It

Tata Motors has upped its game in the premium hatchback segment with the launch of Altroz facelift. Prices start from Rs 6.89 lakh (Ex-sh, introductory) and the update is quite comprehensive, including revisions to exteriors and interiors. After driving this vehicle in national media drive in Bengaluru, here are some of the things we love about the Altroz facelift.

1. Handsome Design

Personally, I think Altroz facelift is the most handsome mainstream hatchback on sale in India. It features a new fascia that is sporty and athletic. Front lighting elements have been sleekened significantly and Tata has also added rear connecting tail lights along with flush door handles. The new wheels look good in person as they complement all the Black elements used on its exterior design.

2. Premium Interior

While the exterior design elements are sporty, interiors exude a sense of premiumness, sophistication and maturity. The new dashboard is well laid out with ambient lighting, a free-standing 10.2-inch infotainment screen, 10.2-inch instrument screen and a new-age Clima FATC panel. There’s also a new-age 2-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, improved seats with extended under-thigh support and more.

3. Powertrains

Altroz facelift is currently India’s only Diesel hatchback. That’s a reason enough for Indian buyers to gawk at this vehicle and the fuel efficiency is claimed to be 23.6 km/l with Diesel MT. If you want lesser running costs, Tata Altroz facelifts offers i-CNG (26.9 km/kg) and is the only one to offer dual-cylinder technology in this segment with the most usable boot. With Petrol engine, Tata offers an option for 6-speed DCA, which is the best in this segment.

4. Features

There are a lot of features on Tata Altroz facelift that the rivals do not offer. This positions Tata Altroz facelift as the most kitted-out vehicle in its segment. These features include 10.2-inch instrument screen with full screen Maps, blind-spot monitoring, flush door handles, rain-sensing wipers, 90-degree opening doors, cornering lights, 65W fast USB-C charging ports and more.

5. Safety

Tata Motors has become synonymous with safety, offering unwavering attention to protect occupants. It is the only premium hatchback in India to be crash-tested by an agency. Stunning the buyers, Altroz is the only hatchback in India with a 5 Star crash safety rating. To sweeten the deal, Tata made 6 airbags standard with Altroz facelift.

Also read – Tata Altroz Facelift First Drive Review