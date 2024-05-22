5 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes – Guerrilla 450, Classic Bobber, Bullet 650, Classic 650

We compiled a list of all the probable Royal Enfield launches in the near future, backed by test mules sighted in multiple instances

Royal Enfield has a lot of motorcycles in the making. Suppose you look at snippets from the company’s internal presentations. In that case, we are awaiting Himalayan Raid 450 or Rally 450, Scram 450, Continental GT-R 450, Himalayan 650, Continental GT-R 650 along with a bunch of speculated EVs and other shenanigans.

Going with more concrete probabilities, there are up to 5 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes that have been spotted testing and are likely to launch by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Here is a list of upcoming RE motorcycles spotted testing across 350cc, 450cc and 650cc platforms.

1. Guerrilla 450

Based on test mule sighting frequencies, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launch looks like it is right around the corner. Based on new Himalayan 450 platform, Guerrilla 450 boasts a Roadster-style body that pits it against the likes of other classic Roadsters like Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440, Hero Mavrick 440, Yezdi Roadster and the neo-retro Honda CB300R.

Where cycle parts are concerned, Guerrilla packs 17-inch alloy wheels with tubeless road-biased tyres, RSU telescopic front forks and it lacks all the added mounting frames, windscreen and the heft of Himalayan 450. Owing to less-premium components, Guerrilla 450 will be priced below Himalayan 450. The 40 bhp, 40 Nm Sherpa 450 engine will be retained as is.

2. Classic 350 Bobber

Based on Royal Enfield’s best-selling Classic 350, a new Bobber-style bike is incoming. Initial speculations suggest the name Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber. However, the company has trademarked Goan Classic 350 name in India and is likely to go on this bike. We say Bobber-style and not Bobber version because there doesn’t seem to be any increase in wheelbase.

Just an ape-hanger style handlebar, a stubby rear subframe with an optional pillion seat, white-walled tyres, the same tail lights and rear indicators as new Shotgun 650, and not a lot more. It would be nice if RE gave it an extended wheelbase like a proper Bobber. The 20 bhp, 27 Nm J-Series engine will continue as is.

3. Classic 650 Twin

Royal Enfield recently trademarked the Classic 650 Twin name. Test mules of the same have been making rounds for some time now. It will be positioned above Interceptor 650 and below Super Meteor 650. In that regard, it misses out on USD telescopic front forks and a few other fancy components.

Overall design looks like a proportionately larger Classic 350 and is not a bad thing at all. Classic 650 Twin gets the same chassis as Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650. Powertrain will be shared with other RE 650s in the form of a 648cc parallel twin oil-cooled engine with 47 bhp and 52 Nm.

4. Bullet 650

Just like the new Bullet 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 650 will be a variation of Classic 650 Twin. Both motorcycles are essentially cut from the same cloth and get minor design distinctions. Just like their 350cc counterparts, Bullet 350 will be positioned below Classic 650 Twin. Same 47 bhp and 52 Nm engine from Classic 650 Twin will be seen on Bullet 650 as well.

5. Scram 650

The test mule sightings of Scram 650 have lowered in the recent past. But it is by far the most premium RE 650 bike based on Interceptor 650 platform. Scram 650 (name not confirmed) gets many unique attributes that are not seen on any 650cc Royal Enfield till date. New Tripper Dash and single exhaust setup are among the primary unique attributes.

For starters, it is based on Interceptor 650 platform and gets USD telescopic front forks and dual-purpose tyres. As it is based on the compact and lighter Interceptor 650 platform and packs a single exhaust, Scram 650 could be the lightest 650cc Royal Enfield ever.