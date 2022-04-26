5,000 Tata Tigor Electric Xpress T EVs For Employee Transportation

Tata Motors signs a MoU with Lithium Urban Technologies to deploy 5,000 XPRES T EVs for employee transportation

With sustainable mobility being a keynote, with each passing day, a large number of corporates are getting onboard. This transition however will take time depending on supporting infra, government policies that are in alignment, and affordable budget.

Tata Motors has announced a partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies. The latter is an EV based urban transportation service provider. Through the arrangement, 5,000 Tata Tigor Electric Xpress T EVs will be deployed nationwide. Tata electric car fleet will be specifically used for employee transportation. Tata Motors will deliver the scheduled lot in phases, and the target number of cars will be delivered by 2023.

Tata Electric – Leading From The Front

This has been an essential move by Tata Motors as the manufacturer was for long keen on not letting its passenger vehicles become part of taxi fleet services. When it comes to electric cars, Tata Motors has been leading from the front in an industry that’s pretty much dominated by it.

With other manufacturers still awaiting an opportune moment, Tata Motors is one of the first movers in the industry. It helps that the brand obviously sells the most number of electric cars in the country currently. It enjoys a market share of 87 percent in FY’22. Over 24,000 Tata EVs are on road till date in personal and fleet segment.

Fast charging solution

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Targeted at mobility services, corporate and government fleet customers, the XPRES-T EV offers an optimal battery size, captive fast charging solution, which will ensure outstandingly low cost of ownership in addition to safety and passenger comfort, making it a comprehensive and attractive proposition for fleet owners and operators.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Krishnan, Founder & CEO of Lithium Urban Technologies said, “Our relationship with Tata Motors dates back to 2019 when we placed the first order for 500 vehicles. We are delighted that Tata Motors has brought to market a portfolio of vehicles that cater to the entire application spectrum of Corporate and Business travel needs.”

Tata XPRES-T electric sedan variants

Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand in July 2021. It caters to only fleet customers. XPRES-T EV being the first vehicle under this brand. Tata XPRES-T electric sedan is available in 2 range options. They are available with a drive range of 213 km and 165 km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). Depending on variant, battery pack of 21.5 kWh or 16.5 kWh is used. Tata XPRES-T electric sedan can be charged from 0-80 percent in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively.

Apart from fast charging, normal charge is possible through a 15 A plug point. The latter is easily available and convenient. With a commitment to zero tail-pipe emission, the single speed automatic transmission sedans are fitted with dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. A black theme interior is matched with electric blue accents. The accents are visible on the exterior too. The electric sedan features standard automatic climate control. The specific blue exteriors will help differentiate the fleet car from other Tata passenger cars.