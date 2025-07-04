500,000th Skoda Car Rolls Out Of India Plant – From Octavia in 2021 to Kylaq in 2025

Skoda Auto has achieved a significant milestone by rolling out its 500,000th car manufactured in India, reinforcing its commitment to world-class quality, localisation, and safety. With production spanning two state-of-the-art facilities in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad), Skoda continues to strengthen its manufacturing footprint in India.

A Proud Skoda VW India Production Milestone

Since the first Octavia rolled out in 2001, Skoda’s India journey has included icons like the Laura, Superb, and Kodiaq, evolving to modern favourites such as the Kushaq, Slavia, and the recently introduced Kylaq sub-4m SUV. Approximately 70% of the half-million vehicles were built in Pune, with the rest from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Skoda’s manufacturing capabilities also now support its global ambitions, with Indian parts and components shipped for local assembly in Vietnam — showcasing India as a strategic export hub.

Commenting on this landmark, Andreas Dick, Skoda Auto a.s. Board Member for Production and Logistics, said, “Reaching the milestone of 500,000 cars produced in India is a proud testament to our strategic vision of unwavering commitment to India and operational excellence. By nurturing local engineering talent and embedding global manufacturing processes, we’ve built an ecosystem that is agile, scalable, and responsive to a dynamically changing environment that meets the highest international standards. This achievement reflects the synergy between world-class innovation and India’s growing industrial prowess.”

Make in India, Make for the World

Piyush Arora, CEO & Managing Director, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said, “It is not just about manufacturing 500,000 cars, but building and nurturing 500,000 connections. Every car that rolls out of our production lines, shares DNA of European engineering with unmatched quality, crafted with precision; delivering supreme comfort, safety, technology and driving dynamics.

This achievement belongs as much to our customers as it does to our employees. Because what we’re manufacturing here isn’t just mobility, it’s a belief in what India can make for domestic as well as international markets. India plays a pivotal role in the Group’s growth strategy. I am glad to mention that we achieve this manufacturing milestone in the same year as Skoda Auto celebrates 130 years of legacy globally and 25 years of presence in India.”

In the same year that Skoda Auto celebrates 130 years of legacy worldwide and 25 years of its India presence, the brand also recorded its highest-ever monthly sales in March 2025 with 7,422 units delivered. Skoda aims to continue leveraging India’s manufacturing strength for both domestic and global markets, in line with the government’s “Make in India, Make for the World” vision.

Backed by a dedicated workforce, advanced technologies, and growing customer trust, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of mobility in India — and beyond.