500cc+ Motorcycle Sales April 2025 – RE 650, Hayabusa, Z900, Ninja

The big bike segment in India has seen some major action in the month of April 2025 and May 2025 with Honda launching its product offensive. We saw the launch of CB650R, CBR650R, CB650R E-Clutch, CBR650R E-Clutch, Rebel 500, X-ADV, CB750 Hornet and CB1000 Hornet SP.

The segment, however, continues to be dominated by Royal Enfield with its affordable 650cc lineup. In the month of April 2025, there were a total of 4,630 units of 500cc+ motorcycles sold in India. This is a 32.13% YoY growth over 3,504 units sold in April 2024Let’s break down the numbers further.

500cc+ Motorcycle Sales April 2025

Royal Enfield sold a total of 4,324 650cc bikes in April 2025 where the 650 Twins accounted for 3,127 units, Super Meteor 650 968 units and shotgun 650 229 units. Together, Royal Enfield ruled with an iron fist holding a 93.39% of the market share within the 500cc+ Motorcycle Sales April 2025 charts.

Next in line is the Kawasaki Z900 which is the best-selling 4-cylinder bike, or any big bike for that matter, after Royal Enfield. Z900 sold 102 units, which is more than double the number when compared to the 50 units sold last year. This gave it a 104% YoY growth with a volume gain of 52 units YoY.

In 5th place, we have the mighty Dhoom Bike, Suzuki Hayabusa, with 64 units sold last month. When compared to the 32 units sold a year ago, Hayabusa’s numbers doubled YoY with 100% growth. 6th and 7th places were held by Kawasaki Versys 1100 and Ninja 1100 SX with 24 units and 15 units sold respectively.

8th, 9th and 10th places were also held by Kawasaki with its Versys 650 at 13 units, Ninja ZX-10R at 12 units and Ninja 650 at 10 units, respectively. All three registered sales decline. Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Speed Twin 900 and Rocket III all sold 7 units each, with only the Nightster registering positive YoY growth as it is the company’s lightest and most affordable offering.

Tiger 900 dropped from 59 to 2 units

Harley-Davidson Sportster S was the only one that sold 5 units in April 2025. Kawasaki Z650 RS, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114, Triumph Daytona 660 and Tiger 900 all sold 4 units each, with Tiger 900 facing one of the steepest declines on this list. Kawasaki ZX-6R, Triumph Bonneville T120, Bonneville Bobber and Bonneville Speedmaster all sold 3 units each.

Selling 2 units each, we have the Kawasaki Z650, Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Scrambler 1200, taking 23rd, 24th and 25th positions on this list, respectively. At 1 units each, we have Triumph Street Triple, Bonneville T100, Tiger 1200, Speed Triple, Harley-Davidson Fat Bob and Street Glide. There were a few big bikes that registered 0 units in April 2025 too, as seen in the sales charts above.