500cc+ Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025 – RE650, CBR650, Hayabusa, Z900

The big bike sales (500cc+ motorcycles) for the month of February 2025 still favoured the Royal Enfield camp. With the help of its 650cc portfolio, Royal Enfield sold 4,329 units last month and accounted for 91.54% of the 500cc+ Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025 charts. Other bikes listed here accounted for 400 units for a grand total of 4,729 units with a 35.23% YoY growth, gaining 1,232 units over 3,497 units sold in February 2024.

500cc+ Motorcycle Sales Feb 2025

While Royal Enfield secured the top three positions on this list, 650 Twins continued to be the company’s best sellers. With 2,882 units sold, RE 650 Twins accounted for 60.94% of big bike sales. When compared to the 2,070 units sold in February 2024, 650 Twins registered 39.13% YoY growth with a volume gain of 812 units.

In 2nd place, we have Super Meteor 650 with 1,183 units which contributed for 25.02% of the total sales on this list. Super Meteor 650 has gained 110 units in volume with 10.25% YoY growth over 1,073 units sold last year. In 3rd place, we have Shotgun 650 which sold 264 units and accounted for 5.58% of this list.

Breaking Royal Enfield’s streak is Honda with their popular 650cc middle-weight. We’re talking about the recently launched Honda CBR650R which became India’s best-selling big bike outside of Royal Enfield’s stables with 128 units sold last month. The launch price for Honda’s CB650R is Rs 9.2 lakh (Ex-sh) and CBR650R is Rs 10 lakh (Ex-sh).

The mighty Suzuki Hayabusa was in 5th place as it sold 55 units in February 2025, which was almost double the volume when compared to 28 units sold a year ago with 96.43% YoY growth. In 6th place, we have Triumph Street Triple with 43 units sold last year.

Harley Sportster S registered 200% YoY growth

7th, 8th, 9th and 10th positions on this list were secured by Kawasaki with ZX-6R (20 units), Z900 (19 units), Ninja ZX-10R (14 units) and Ninja 1100SX (14 units). Kawasaki did not register any YoY growth with these vehicles. There were four motorcycles that sold 9 units in February 2025. These are Honda XL750 Transalp and Triumph’s Tiger 900, Bonneville Bobber and Speed Twin 900.

Harley-Davidson Nightster and Triumph Bonneville T120 sold 8 units each and only the latter registered YoY growth of 60%. Kawasaki Ninja 650 sold units last month, down from 12 units sold last year. The new Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 sold 6 units last month. Next in line was Triumph which sold 5 units of Speed Twin 1200 and 4 units of Tiger 1200.

There were many motorcycles with 3 units sold last month. These were Kawasaki Versys 650, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster along with Suzuki’s GSX-8R and V-Strom 800DE. Motorcycles that sold 2 units last month are Kawasaki Z650, Suzuki Katana, Harley-Davidson Road Glide along with Triumph’s Street Scrambler and Scrambler 1200.

The big bikes with singular sales for the month of February 2025 include Kawasaki Vulcan S, Z650 RS, Ninja H2 SX, Versys 1100, Harley-Davidson Pan America, Heritage Classic, Triumph Rocket III and Honda’s Goldwing. Triumph’s Tiger Sport 660 and Street Triple RS registered 0 sales last month.