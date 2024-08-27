500cc+ Motorcycle Sales July 2024 – RE650, Super Meteor, Shotgun, Hayabusa, Z900, Ninja, Tiger

Models like Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 from Royal Enfield dominated the 500cc+ motorcycle segment

Big bike sales have been a fascinating subject in India because of the price-conscious buyers. Taking full advantage of local manufacturing, Royal Enfield has been dominating the market with an attractively priced 650cc portfolio. The same story was re-iterated in July 2024 as Royal Enfield took the top position with 93.36% market share.

Like clockwork, Royal Enfield took the top position in the 500cc+ sales charts with its robust 650cc portfolio. Consisting of 93.36% of market share, Royal Enfield blazed the 500cc+ motorcycle segment with 3,656 units sold in July 2024. The portfolio consisted of Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650.

Topping the sales was 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650) with 2,132 units sold last month commanding 54.44% of the market share. When compared to the 1,259 units sold last year, 650 Twins have gained 873 units in volume YoY with a nice 69.34% YoY growth. In 2nd and 3rd place, we have Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 with 1,071 and 453 units sold last month. Super Meteor 650 has not been as popular as the 650 Twins as it suffered a 32.77% YoY decline when compared to 1,593 units sold in July 2023. Meteor 650 held 27.35% market share and Shotgun 650 held 11.57%.

In 4th place, we have India’s most popular 4-cylinder motorcycle, Kawasaki Z900, at 71 units. But the popularity seems to have taken a hit over last year’s 103 units with a 31.07% YoY decline. The Dhoom bike, Suzuki Hayabusa, sold 33 units last month. Kawasaki sold 23 units of Ninja ZX-6R and 21 units of ZX-10R last month.

Honda sold 18 Transalp XL750

Falling close in sales to the two Ninjas in 6th and 7th position is Triumph Street with 20 units sold and securing 8th best-selling position in 500cc+ motorcycle sales July 2024 charts. From selling 0 big bikes for a very long time, Honda has come a long way and has even managed to crack the top 10 with the Transalp XL750 selling 18 units last month. Triumph Tiger 900 sold 11 units to secure the 10th position with a 1,000% YoY growth. In 11th place is Kawasaki Ninja 650 with 10 units sold. Triumph Tiger Sport 660 managed to bag the 12th place with 7 units sold, but the volume halved YoY as there was a 53.33% YoY decline when compared to the 15 units sold last year.

No 500cc+ Motorcycles Sales Jul-24 Jul-23 Diff Growth % YoY % Share Jul 24 1 650 Twin 2,132 1,259 873 69.34 54.44 2 Super Meteor 1,071 1,593 -522 -32.77 27.35 3 Shotgun 453 0 453 – 11.57 4 Z900 71 103 -32 -31.07 1.81 5 Hayabusa 33 0 33 – 0.84 6 ZX-6R 23 0 23 – 0.59 7 Ninja ZX-10R 21 0 21 – 0.54 8 Street Triple 20 0 20 – 0.51 9 XL750 18 0 18 – 0.46 10 Tiger 900 11 1 10 1,000.00 0.28 11 Ninja650 10 0 10 – 0.26 12 Tiger 660 7 15 -8 -53.33 0.18 13 Versys 650 6 8 -2 -25.00 0.15 14 GL1800 6 0 6 – 0.15 15 Boneville Bobber 5 2 3 150.00 0.13 16 Z650 4 0 4 – 0.10 17 Trident 4 21 -17 -80.95 0.10 18 Boneville Speedmaster 3 2 1 50.00 0.08 19 Boneville T120 3 4 -1 -25.00 0.08 20 Speed Twin 900 3 3 0 0.00 0.08 21 Speed Twin 1200 2 3 -1 -33.33 0.05 22 Speed Triple 2 1 1 100.00 0.05 23 Rocket III 2 3 -1 -33.33 0.05 24 Vulcan S 1 2 -1 -50.00 0.03 25 Z650RS 1 0 1 – 0.03 26 Daytona 660 1 0 1 – 0.03 27 Street Scrambler 1 0 1 – 0.03 28 Tiger 1200 1 5 -4 -80.00 0.03 29 Scrambler 1200 1 0 1 – 0.03 30 Versys 1000 0 8 -8 -100.00 0.00 31 Roadking 0 5 -5 -100.00 0.00 32 Nightster 0 2 -2 -100.00 0.00 33 Fat Bob 0 2 -2 -100.00 0.00 34 Heritage Classic 0 2 -2 -100.00 0.00 35 Sportster S 0 1 -1 -100.00 0.00 36 Ninja1000 0 1 -1 -100.00 0.00 37 Street Glide 0 1 -1 -100.00 0.00 – Total 3,916 3,047 869 28.52 100.00

Both Kawasaki Versys 650 and Honda Goldwing GL1800 sold 6 units each. Triumph Bonneville Bobber was the only one that sold 5 units last month. Selling 4 units each, were Kawasaki Z650 and Triumph Trident 660. The latter faced a significant sales decline of 80.95% YoY. There were 3 motorcycles that sold 3 units each – Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Bonneville T120 and Speed Twin 900.

Triumph’s Speed Twin 1200, Rocket III and Speed Triple sold 2 units each. At the 1 unit mark, we have Triumph’s Street Scrambler, Tiger 1200 and Scrambler 1200 and Kawasaki’s Vulcan 650 and Z650 RS. Surprisingly, Harley-Davidson didn’t seem to clock any sales in July 2024, which is not often the case.

Other motorcycles with 0 sales are Kawasaki Versys 1000 and Ninja 1000. In total, there were 3,916 big bikes sold last month. When compared to the 3,047 units sold last year, the 500cc+ motorcycle sales July 2024 charts have registered a healthy 28.52% YoY growth with 869 units gained in volume.