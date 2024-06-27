500cc+ Motorcycle Sales May 2024 – RE650, Hayabusa, Z900, Ninja, Harley

With their affordability quotient, Royal Enfield 650 offerings dominated the 500cc+ motorcycle sales May 2024 charts in YoY analysis

India’s big bike craze is constantly building up. With more motorcycling enthusiasts upgrading from small bikes and first-time motorcycle buyers alike. When compared to the number of big bikes sold in May 2023, sales more than doubled last month. Let’s dive deeply and see which big bikes garnered the most attention.

500cc+ Motorcycle Sales May 2024

Like clockwork, Royal Enfield 650 lineup has bagged the top two positions of this list. With 2,885 units sold last month, RE’s original 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650) sales have almost quadrupled at 197.43% YoY growth, when compared to the 970 units sold last year. The volume gain is an impressive 1,915 units YoY with a market share of 67.5%.

Royal Enfield’s second offering on this list is the Super Meteor 650 with 948 units sold. Sales grew by 13.13% YoY and 110 units gained in volume. Super Meteor’s market share is 22.18%. Combined with 650 Twins, Royal Enfield sold 3,833 units in total and firmly secured an 89.68% market share.

In 3rd position, we have the mighty Dhoom bike, Suzuki Hayabusa, with 86 units sold last month. When compared to just three units sold last year, Busa registered 2,766% YoY growth. India’s favourite affordable 4-pot banger, the Kawasaki Z900, took 4th position on this list with 66 units. Volume growth YoY was just just 3 units.

From selling 0 units for months, Honda has come a long way in the 500cc+ motorcycle segment and its new XL750 Transalp is India’s 5th best-selling big bike in May 2024 with 41 units. Kawasaki sold 28 units of ZX-10R with 211.11% YoY growth, 26 units of the newly launched ZX-6R, 25 units of Versys 650 with 78.57% YoY growth and 20 units of Ninja 650.

In 9th place, we have Triumph Daytona 660 with 24 units sold. Selling 15 units each, we have Suzuki V-Strom 800DE and its rival Triumph Tiger 900. The smaller Tiger 660 Sport sold 13 units, while Kawasaki Z650 and Triumph Speed Twin 900 sold 11 units each. Triumph’s popular Street Triple managed to see 10 buyers last month.

Big bikes with sales under 10 units

Honda also sold 8 units of its Goldwing bagger motorcycle. Selling 6 units each, we have Harley-Davidson Sportster S and Triumph Speed Twin 1200. Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Fat Boy 114 and Road Glide each managed to sell 4 units in May 2024. Triumph Rocket III, the motorcycle with world’s largest production engine, sold 3 units.

Also at three units, we have Harley-Davidson Nightster and Fat Bob. Kawasaki’s neo-retro middle-weight, Z650 RS, sold 2 units last month. Quite a few motorcycles managed to sell 1 units last month. These were Kawasaki Vulcan S, Aprilia RS660, Tuono, Triumph Trident, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and Harley Davidson Pan America.

There were 7 big bikes that didn’t find any buyers last month. These were Kawasaki Ninja 1000, Versys 1000, Z H2, Triumph Tiger 1200, Street Scrambler, Bonneville Speedmaster and Harley-Davidson Roadking. In total, 500cc+ motorcycle sales May 2024 stood at 4,274 units. When compared to 1,978 units sold last year, there was a 116.08% YoY growth and 2,296 units volume growth.

