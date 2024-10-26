500cc+ Motorcycle Sales September 2024 – RE650, Z900, Hayabusa, Ninja

Among Royal Enfield’s 650cc offerings, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 are witnessing massive decline in sales in 500cc+ motorcycle sales

The big bike sales have been among the few segments in India which is witnessing steady YoY growth. For the month of September 2024, big bike sales stood at 4,242 units, which is a 15.05% YoY growth over 3,687 units sold in September 2023 with 555 units gained in volume.

When compared to the 3,916 units sold in August 2024, the segment witnessed a healthy 8.32% MoM growth with a volume gain of 326 units. Like clockwork, Royal Enfield emerged on the top in this segment with 3,818 units sold in total and commanded a 90% market share of the big bike sales.

500cc+ Motorcycle Sales September 2024

The top spot was occupied by Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins (Interceptor 650 and GT Continental 650) clocking 2,869 units. Numbers more than doubled YoY with a staggering 125% growth over 1,280 units sold last year.??he volume gain is 1,589 units and 650 Twins held 67.63% market share in this list.

In 2nd and 3rd spots, we have Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650 with 685 and 264 units sold respectively. Super Meteor have witnessed a massive 66.41% YoY decline with sales more than halved and losing 1,354 units in volume. While Shotgun 650 is too new to record YoY sales, it has recorded a MoM decline.

Kawasaki Z900 is India’s best-selling big bike outside of Royal Enfield’s sphere of influence. With 90 units sold, the 4-cylinder engine is a main draw here and the numbers have declined by 40.4% YoY. Honda has come a long way in big bike territory from prolonged null sales to selling 42 units of XL750 Transalp.

India’s favourite Dhoom Bike, Suzuki Hayabusa, registered 34.48% YoY decline by selling 38 units last month as opposed to selling 58 units last year. Newly-launched Triumph Daytona 660 has managed to find 32 buyers last month. Triumph Street Triple and Ninja ZX-10R managed to sell 30 units each, where Street Triple witnessed 41.18% YoY decline.

Aprilia Tuareg sold 1 unit

Triumph Tiger 900, Kawasaki ZX-6R and Ninja 650 sold 19,18 and 17 units respectively with Tiger and Ninja registered positive YoY growth. Kawasaki Versys 650 sold 12 units and fell into the red with 29.41% YoY decline. Triumph Rocket III and Speed Twin 900 sold 10 and 9 units respectively with 400% and 80% YoY growth. Triumph Tiger 660 and Harley-Davidson Nightster sold 8 units each.

Harley-Davidson Sportster S and Fat Boy 114 sold 7 units each. Suzuki Katana was the only one to sell 6 units last month. Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Bonneville T120, Harley Fab Bob and Kawasaki Z650 sold 5 units each. Aprilia RSV4 sales stood at 3 units, while Aprilia Tuono, Kawasaki Z650 RS, Triumph Scrambler 1200 and Harley Street Glide sold 2 units each.

With one units sold, we have Aprilia RS660, Tuareg 660, Suzuki GSX-8R, Kawasaki Z900 RS, Triumph Trident 660, Speed Twin 1200, Bonneville Bobber, Harley Road Glide, Standard and Honda Goldwing.