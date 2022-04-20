Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Mar 2022 – 650 Twins, Ninja, CBR, Tiger

Unassuming, old-school, practical Royal Enfield 650 twins continue to dominate 500cc+ motorcycle segment

Big bike sales stayed buoyant in March 2022, registering YoY growth of 164.54%. A total of 1,619 units were sold in the month, as compared to 612 units in the corresponding period last year. Most bikes in the top ten list have registered positive YoY growth. Royal Enfield, Kawasaki, Honda, and Triumph are among the primary volume generators in this segment.

Top 10 500cc+ Motorcycles Mar 2022

With their affordable pricing and powerful performance, 650 twins continue to be bestsellers in this space. Sales in March 2022 was at 1,226 units. YoY growth is 224.34%, as compared to 378 units sold in March last year. 650 twins commanded more than 3/4th market share in March. Encouraged by their success, Royal Enfield will soon launch multiple new bikes based on the 650cc platform. It includes a cruiser bike, Super Meteor and a 650cc bobber.

At number two in the list is Kawasaki Ninja 1000 with sales of 57 units in March. YoY growth is 280.00%, as compared to 15 units sold in March last year. This is the highest YoY growth in the top ten in percentage terms. Ninja 1000 market share is 3.52%.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is third with sales of 47 units in March. Market share is at 2.90%. 2022 model of the supersport bike was launched last year in December at a starting price of Rs 15.14 lakh (ex-showroom). It came with updates to the LED headlamps, winglet and other design enhancements. With advanced ride-by-wire technology and powerful 998cc motor, Ninja ZX-10R has emerged as one of the most popular premium supersport bikes in the country.

At number four in the list is Ninja 650 with sales of 33 units in March. YoY growth is down by -10.81%, as compared to 37 units sold in March last year. Market share is at 2.04%. 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was launched last year in August at a starting price of Rs 6.61 lakh. Some of the key updates for the bike included sharper design, new colour options and improved mechanicals.

Honda CBR 650R is fifth with sales of 27 units in March. YoY growth is 170%, as compared to 10 units sold in March last year. Market share is at 1.67%. 2022 Honda CBR 650R was launched earlier this year in January at Rs 9.25 lakh. Updates to the bike were focused primarily on visual enhancements.

Africa Twin registers strong growth

Placed at number seventh in the list, Honda Africa Twin has registered YoY growth of 88.89%. A total of 17 units were sold in March 2022, as compared to 9 units in March last year. Market share is at 1.05%. Boost in sales could be attributed to the 2022 model launched in March. Some of the key updates included a refreshed LCD instrument console and support for Android Auto.

Tiger 660 is placed at sixth spot with sales of 23 units in March. Market share is at 1.42%. At eighth position is Trident with sales of 16 units in March. YoY growth is 60%, as compared to 10 units sold in March last year. Market share is at 0.99%. Next is Tiger 900 with sales of 16 units. YoY growth has turned negative at -40.74%, as compared to 27 units sold in March last year. Market share is 0.99%. Tenth bestselling big bike is Fat Bob with sales of 15 units. Market share is 0.93%.