50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour Launch Price Rs 39.9 L

50 years! That’s how long Honda’s Gold Wing nameplate has existed in the motorcycling world, catering to continental tourers and globetrotters. This tourer has been an epitome of its genre and to commemorate its 50th anniversary, Honda just launched a special edition variant. It is conveniently called 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour. Let’s see what’s new.

50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has just launched 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour in the Asian subcontinent. For the past 50 years, Honda Gold Wing has carved out a name for itself in the luxury touring motorcycle segment and is considered a benchmark in this genre by many.

50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour has been priced at Rs 39.9 lakh (Ex-sh) and it is available with just one colourway called Bordeaux Red Metallic. There is only one powertrain option with this vehicle and it is equipped with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Bookings have commenced and it will be sold exclusively via Bigwing Topline showrooms. Deliveries will start in June 2025.

Setting the 50th Anniversary Edition apart from standard Tour version, we have a special Gold Wing badge with ‘50th Anniversary’ and ‘since 1975’ inscriptions. This proudly screams the rich heritage of Gold Wing nameplate and its importance in motorcycling world. There is a new welcome screen on this version that reads “Since 1975”.

Features & Equipment

Other than these changes, Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition remains the same as regular Tour variant. So, it is loaded to the gills with features, creature comforts, technology and equipment. For starters, this tourer gets a 7-inch TFT display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, audio system with speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, Type-C ports, TPMS and more.

Safety features with Honda Gold Wing Tour include dual-channel ABS, Throttle-By-Wire, Traction Control, riding modes (Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain) and even an airbag. To aid comfort, there are heated seats and heated grips, an electronically adjustable windscreen for wind protection, contoured comfort seats and more.

Powering this vehicle is the same 1833cc flat 6-cylinder liquid-cooled 4V/cyl engine that is capable of generating around 125 bhp of peak power and 170 Nm of peak torque. 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing is offered with a sole DCT gearbox option, which is engineered for seamless acceleration and fatigue-less comfort over long hauls.