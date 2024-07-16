6 Jaguar Cars Discontinue By 2024 End – EV Shift Makes F-Pace SUV Sole Survivor

With an electric only future, Jaguar intends to come up with an all new avatar that will position it against the likes of Bentleys

Tata Motors owned JLR Group (Jaguar Land Rover) is on the verge of a full-system reset. The company is shedding its former skin and is evolving into an all new avatar with all-new ethos. As part of the “Reimagine” strategy, Jaguar is now pulling the plug of six of its seven vehicles, leaving F-Pace as the sole survivor. Let’s take a look.

6 Jaguar Cars Discontinue By 2024 End

While Land Rover has turned somewhat turned its fortunes around with a brand new Defender and Range Rover lineup, Jaguar has not been able to replicate a similar success. When compared to immediate rivals like Volvo, Lexus and the German trio (Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi), Jaguar has not been successful at all.

Adding salt to the wound, many mainstream companies have been exploring luxury side of the industry and have achieved commendable penetration. To compete at the highest level, Jaguar came up with Reimagine strategy three years ago. Among the main takeaways from this strategy was that Jaguar will be electric-only by 2025.

Clock has ticked and 2025 is right around the corner. A Jaguar spokesperson recently announced that the company will pull the plug on six of its seven vehicles, leaving F-Pace as a lone survivor. That said, F-Pace is not a permanent vehicle in its lineup too and will face demise when next-gen Jaguar EVs are launched.

JLR Group vehicles enroute to oblivion are XE, XF Wagon, XF Sedan, I-Pace, E-Pace and the flagship F-Type. Surprisingly, Jaguar is also axing I-Pace, which is an electric vehicle and was touted to have debuted Jaguar’s future design language. A Jaguar concept vehicle is set to debut by the end of this year that will showcase the brand’s future design language, which’ll be nothing like current Jaags.

What to expect?

Company seems to be shedding its former identity completely. That means the leaping cat emblem will no more be on future Jaguar cars as well. The idea is speculated to be focussed on taking Jaguar brand a couple of notches higher and position it against the likes of Bentley. This means low volume and high profit vehicles only.

All future cars will be underpinned by a Jaguar-specific JEA electric vehicle platform with a long wheelbase. Modern high-voltage electric architecture for exhilarating performance and fast charging, dual-motor AWD layout, rear electric steering are some of the attributes that might come as standard with this new platform.

A Grand Tourer concept and a large SUV concept are speculated to be in the works already. Jaguar CEO, Adrian Mardell, has revealed to investors that these six models that are being discontinued, had “close to zero profitability” and “none of those are vehicles on which we (Jaguar) made any money”.

