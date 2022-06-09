6 New Mahindra Tractors Launched Under Yuvo Tech+ Series

Mahindra Tractors launch 6 new feature rich tractors under Yuvo Tech+ brand – making them suitable for 30+ agri applications

Mahindra Tractors’, part of Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector launched six new tractor models Today. They are being introduced under the Yuvo Tech+ banner, a tractor platform that came into being last year.

Designed and developed at Mahindra’s Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai, the new tractors get power from the m-ZIP 3-cylinder and ELS 4-cylinder engine. Developments that are cued for superb power, torque and mileage.

New Mahindra Tractors – 37 To 50 HP

The six new Yuvo Tech+ range tractors are positioned in the 37 – 50 HP (27.6 – 36.7 kW) power band. Key features include 4-wheel drive, Dual Clutch, SLIPTO, Auxiliary Valve and 2-speed PTO. Advanced tech makes the new offerings well-suited for over 30 agri applications.

Yuvo Tech + range relies on 12F (forward) + 3R (reverse) transmission tech, Dual Clutch and 4WD, with a 3-speed option (H-M-L). This ensures optimal performance on varied soil types and agri apps. High precision control valves, and best-in-class lift capacity of up to 1700 kg makes them suitable in handling heavy implements with ease and precision. SLIPTO facilitates easy ops for implements like balers.

Yuvo Tech+ tractors

The new Mahindra Tractors launched are as follows – 275 Yuvo Tech+, 405 Yuvo Tech+ & 415 Yuvo Tech+ with the 3-cylinder m-ZIP engine, and the 475 Yuvo Tech+, 575 Yuvo Tech+, and 585 Yuvo Tech+ with 4 Cyl ELS engine. Customers benefit from Mahindra Tractor’s 6-year warranty programme.

Mahindra Yuvo Tech + tractor range relies on high back up torque. This ensures high functionality despite sudden change of load without changing gear. Owing to high max torque, these tractors are able to attach various implements with minimum rpm drop of 197 Nm.

Best-in-class PTO power means they’re good for longer operating hours and quicker turnaround with large implements 33.9 kW (45.5 HP). Mileage efficiency ensures savings in fuel cost. Parallel engine cooling makes these utilities stall free through long working hours.

Tractor market leadership

Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The Yuvo Tech+ delivers on its brand promise of Technology Mein No.1, Har Kam Mein No. 1 resonating well with Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector’s purpose of Transform Farming and Enriching lives.

With the farmer embracing newer technologies to drive speed and efficiency, the Yuvo Tech+, is the most advanced and versatile tractor offering in its segment and is developed to deliver a winning formula of productivity, comfort and savings for better earnings for the Indian farmer. With this launch, we are confident that these products from the Yuvo Tech+ series will further cement our leadership position in the tractor market.”