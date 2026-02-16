6 New MG Motor Cars Launching In 2026, Including a Plug-In Hybrid

JSW MG Motor India has been enjoying quite a privilege in the country’s mainstream electric car segment. The credit goes to Windsor EV, which has emerged as the country’s best-selling EV. Further strengthening MG’s EV portfolio are Comet EV and ZS EV.

The company has just confirmed that it will launch as many as 6 vehicles in the country. One of these 6 is likely to be Majestor SUV, which was unveiled recently in Faridabad. Majority of these 6 incoming vehicles are said to be NEVs and the most interesting of these will be MG Motor’s first-ever plug-in Hybrid for India. Let’s take a closer look.

6 New MG Motor Cars

JSW MG Motor is looking to increase its product offensive in the Indian NEV segment. NEV stands for New Energy Vehicles, comprising of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), PHEVs (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles) and Strong Hybrid Vehicles. In that regard, 6 new MG Motor cars are in the pipeline for Indian market.

This development was confirmed by Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director of JSW MG Motor India Pvt Ltd. Majority of these new SUVs incoming are likely to be NEVs and one of them might be the Majestor SUV. The main revelation by Mehrotra was a plug-in Hybrid vehicle which is set to launch this year.

New Plug-In Hybrid SUV to Rival XUV7XO

MG Motor’s upcoming plug-in Hybrid vehicle is said to sit on an all-new multi-energy platform, positioned at a unique price point. Internally this project is codenamed 520, and is set to rival the likes of Mahindra XEV 9S and XUV7XO, among others. There is a good probability of this upcoming MG PHEV to be based on Wuling Starlight 560 SUV.

In China, this SUV is sold as Xingguang and as Wuling Eksion in Indonesia. This SUV is available in both 5-seater and 7-seater layouts and blends the ethos of SUV design and MPV practicality. Dimensionally, it measures 4,745 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, 1,755 mm in height and has a 2,810 mm long wheelbase.

India-spec MG PHEV SUV is likely to come with similar dimensions. Where powertrains are concerned, Wuling Eksion and Starlight 560 are offered in both pure electric and plug-in Hybrid options. PHEV comes with a sizable 20.5 kWh battery pack which should be good for around 100 km of pure electric range. It is mated to a 1.5L Petrol engine.

Pure electric versions come with a 56.7 kWh battery pack promising a range of up to 500 km on a single charge. MG Motor is expected to launch these new EVs and PHEVs at an aggressive price point. PHEV version will practically have no rivals and will be pitted as the bridge between a pure ICE vehicle and a pure EV.

