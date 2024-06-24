6 Reasons To Wait For Upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is among the most anticipated upcoming motorcycle this year – Launch is expected sometime next month

India’s de-facto classic bike manufacturer, Royal Enfield, has stepped into a new era with Sherpa 450 platform. This is the first time Royal Enfield has incorporated fancy hardware and features and the overall platform has massive potential. Himalayan 450 was the first motorcycle to launch with this platform, soon to be followed by Guerrilla 450.

Royal Enfield will launch Guerrilla 450 soon and the bike will compete with retro roadster-style motorcycles like Triumph Speed 400, Yezdi Roadster, Honda CB300R, Harley-Davidson X440, Hero Mavrick 440 and the likes. To some extent, it will rival Himalayan 450 as well, considering most riders use their bikes on the road. With Himalayan 450 already on sale and choices to be spoiled, should you still wait for the Guerrilla 450? Well, here are the top 6 reasons why you should wait for the upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450.

1. Design and Aesthetics

It is a known aspect of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 that it will be a stripped-down version of Himalayan 450. However, it is also a better looking version of it as well. ADVs are meant to look functional and get the job done. If we take Himalayan 450, it has a few design elements that don’t classify as pleasing. The large beak, fixed headlight that looks weird in many angles when standing and all the added braces.

These won’t be an issue with Guerrilla 450 as it ditches all of these. It looks more conventional and a lot more soulful. Headlight turns with handlebar, the unappealing clamp holding the Tripper Dash is gone, symmetrical 17-inch alloy wheels, fork gaiters and the new fuel tank design look a lot more appealing.

2. Lightness and Performance Gains

At 196kg, Himalayan 450 is quite cumbersome to ride in the city and to tackle tricky and technical terrains on off-road sections. Owing to its roadster style, Guerrilla 450 will omit all the touring add-ons Himalayan 450 gets as standard. We’re talking about tank braces, side body braces, and a luggage rack.

Smaller fuel tank, lighter RSU telescopic forks and other attributes will contribute to lower weight figures. Think around 10kg to 15kg weight reduction which will positively impact performance. City rides and off-road escapades will be more manageable. Fuel efficiency might be better with Guerrilla too.

3. Affordable Price Tag

ADVs command a premium price tag. Like ‘SUVs’ over their hatchback counterparts. A lifestyle-oriented product usually comes with a hefty price. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 can cost close to Rs 4 lakh (OTR, Karnataka). Because Guerrilla 450 misses out on a few premium bits that Himalayan 450 gets, it should cost less too. For example, it misses out on USD telescopic front forks, large wheels with specially designed tyres and all the off-road and touring add-ons.

4. Ironed-out Niggles

This is the major reason why we’re eager for Guerrilla 450 launch. As good as it is, new Royal Enfield 450 platform we experienced on New Himalayan, had a lot of niggles and bugs. As it was a first-generation product of a new platform, it was understandable and given Royal Enfield’s history, they are highly likely to fix these niggles and bugs with Guerrilla 450.

Royal Enfield’s Tripper Dash might get a more stable software version to offer a seamless experience with functions and operations. Even the engine vibrations between 90 km/h and 120 km/h are likely to be fixed.

5. Customisability Factor

Modification and Royal Enfield usually go hand in hand. The company is very popular among the modding culture. Owing to its Roadster design, customisability factor with Guerrilla 450 is a lot more when compared to Himalayan 450. Want a Scrambler-style Royal Enfield based on the new Sherpa 450 platform? Or a custom Cafe Racer? A semi-fired or fully-faired custom bike? Guerrilla 450 is a far better bet.

6. A Well-Rounded Package

Among the rivals, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 could emerge as one of the most well-rounded packages. It has the performance (40 bhp and 40 Nm), it has the technology (ride-by-wire, DOHC 4V head, liquid-cooling, 6-speed gearbox) and best-in-class connectivity in the form of Tripper Dash. Adding to it, the Royal Enfield ecosystem, dealer network and brand loyalty are likely to play their roles here. If priced right, of course.