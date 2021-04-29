Top 10 Motorcycles 600cc+ Segment March 2021 – Royal Enfield 650 Twins Lead

As far as performance bikes are concerned, the top spot was taken by the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT

On the top 10 list of performance bikes in 600cc+ segment, it was the RE 650 Twins that claimed the segment despite de-growth. Sales which had stood at 1,012 units in March 2020 dipped 63 percent to 378 units in March 2021. Despite de-growth, the RE 650 Twins were the only performance bikes to see sales above the 100 unit mark.

Sales in this segment could get better in the months ahead as Royal Enfield has launched the new Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in India with a range of new colour schemes and Make-it-Your options while engine specifications remain the same.

Kawasaki Bikes In Top 10

Kawasaki claimed as many as 5 bikes in this list. It had the Z900 at No. 2 with 40 units sold in the past month. This was an 18 percent increase over 34 units sold in March 2020. There was also the Kawasaki Ninja 650 at No.3 with 37 units sold, noting exceptional growth of 825 percent over 4 units sold in March 20.

Lower down the order were Kawasaki Vulcan S, Ninja 1000SX and the Versys 650. Of these, only the Vulcan S and Versys 650 posted positive growth while Ninja 1000SX sales dipped 73 percent YoY to 15 units, down from 55 units sold in March 20.

For the month of April, 2021, the Japanese automaker has announced discount of Rs.30,000 on the Ninja 1000 SX so as to make it more affordable to buyers in India. This discount is valid on purchases made from April 1-30 2021 only. The Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX currently retails at Rs.11.29 lakhs following a recent price hike.

Triumph Tiger 900 and Rocket 3

Triumph Tiger 900 and Rocket 3 at Nos. 4 and 5 respectively. Tiger 900 sales stood at 27 units in March 21 while Rocket 3 sales increased 500 percent YoY growth to 24 units, up from 4 units sold in March 20.

Harley Davidson had its Fat Boy on this list at No.9 with 12 units sold in March 21, up 500 percent over just 2 units sold in March 20. The company also plans launch of its Pan America 1250 adventure bike in India over the next couple of months which will be a direct rival to the BMW R 1250 GS. Pan America 1250 will be presented in Standard and Special variants and have already made an appearance on the company’s Indian website.

The Honda Africa Twin was at No.10 with 9 units sold in the past month. The 2021 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sport was launched in India earlier this year and is priced at Rs. 15.96 lakhs. The flagship adventure-tourer being sold via the company’s exclusive BigWing TopLine showrooms.