7 New Tata Cars Launched In Sri Lanka – Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Tiago EV

Tata Motors has a robust lineup of passenger vehicles and the company has just launched a chunk of it in Sri Lanka. We’re talking about seven vehicles including cars and SUVs across both ICE and EV genres. For Sri Lanka, Tata Motors has collaborated with DIMO, a renowned automotive distributor.

7 New Tata Cars Launched In Sri Lanka

Ever since the economic crisis in Sri Lanka began, the country’s automotive market took a significant hit. With time, the country is recovering and so is its automotive market. Tata Motors seized the opportunity and is now the first car manufacturer to enter Sri Lanka post the country’s economic challenges and the market reopening.

Sri Lanka is aligning with electric vehicles in keeping with their goals to reduce fossil fuel imports and meet its sustainability goals. For Tata this is a wonderful opportunity and it also signifies the company’s strategies and growing presence in South Asian markets.

With a strategic partnership with DIMO, Tata Motors introduced Sri Lanka to its portfolio including ICE and EVs. The company has launched Punch, Nexon and Curvv in the ICE realm and Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV in EV realm. This marks a new chapter in Tata’s international business strategy.

The company mentioned that Tiago EV is of particular importance for Sri Lankan market and is emerging as a popular choice among South Asian nations like Nepal and Bhutan. In India, Tiago EV is the company’s most affordable vehicle and the company currently enjoys around 70% market share in the Asian subcontinent.

ICE & EVs

Tata Motors is the first car maker to enter Sri Lanka since the market reopened. With Sri Lanka as a recipient nation for their vehicles, Tata Motors just gained a volume boost. Considering the proximity of Sri Lanka to India, export costs will be rather less, making it economically viable for the company.

In Sri Lanka, Tata Motors is offering 3 years or 1 lakh km (whichever is early) warranty on ICE vehicles including Punch, Nexon and Curvv. With electric vehicles like Tiago EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV, Tata is offering a warranty of 8 years 1.65 lakh km (whichever is early). On top of this, DIMO, Tata’s distribution partner, is also offering 24-hour RSA and technical support.