7-Seater Toyota Hyryder Spied Testing For The First Time

Through a strategic partnership, Toyota and Suzuki have gained significant ground in the highly lucrative C-SUV segment. Before the Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, both Maruti Suzuki and Toyota had an almost non-existent presence in this segment. Fast forwarding to April 2025, it seems that time is ripe to expand their presence further.

The duo are working on 7-seater versions of their C-SUVs. Maruti Suzuki’s version of Grand Vitara 7-Seater has been spied multiple times with a new design language. For the first time, we are seeing Toyota’s version of this SUV. First spy shots of this test mule emerge on the internet with Karnataka registration plates. Let’s take a closer look.

7-Seater Toyota Hyryder Spied

You must be wondering why we are referring to a 7-seater Toyota Hyryder and not the soon-to-launch Urban Cruiser EV. That’s because this particular test mule has an exhaust at the rear. It looks very much like the same circular unit seen on Urban Cruiser Hyryder currently on sale in India.

If Maruti’s version is anything to go by, we should expect a new design language on this upcoming model. A more premium design to position it above the current model. Speaking of design, there is a more premium edge with this particular test mule. Only the rear of this vehicle has been spied on.

Comparing it with current Hyryder, there is a major departure, but it seems to fall in line with the upcoming 7-seater Grand Vitara. Both seem to get a connecting LED tail light signature, which is likely to be well hidden under the cladding on Toyota unit. We should expect an all-new fascia with upcoming 7-seater Hyryder.

What to expect?

Where features are concerned, we can expect addition of Level-2 ADAS along with a redesigned interior theme. Hyryder is already a well-equipped vehicle offering a plethora of features. The new model can build on that and aim at offering a more premium experience to its buyers. Inclusion of third-row seats is likely to be its major draw.

Powering this vehicle will be the same 1.5L NA Petrol and 1.5L Hybrid engines. Only the former will be offered with an option for a 4WD drivetrain. The latter will offer a strong Hybrid powertrain that allows for a small pure-electric range at limited speed. Launch is likely to be around the festive season.

