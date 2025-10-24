8 Mahindra SUVs Spied Testing In India – Launch Expected In 2026, 2027?

Mahindra is shaking up India’s SUV space with a slew of offerings. Nameplates like Scorpio and Thar along with XUV and Bolero have emerged as absolute sensations in India. On top of these, we have Mahindra Origin SUVs like BE and XEV lineup, which are expanding Mahindra’s appeal in EV realm.

The company’s aggressive expansion strategies seems to be encompassing across multiple segments with as many as 8 new vehicles incoming. These 8 incoming SUVs are not speculated, but are actually spied testing in India. Let’s go through these 8 Mahindra SUVs spied testing in the country.

1. XUV700 Facelift

XUV700 has been one of the most sensational vehicle on sale in India. This is the vehicle that made Mahindra a premium and a tech-forward vehicle forcing the rivals to step up their game. Now, Mahindra is stepping up XUV700’s appeal with a facelift, seen with a refreshed fascia and a new triple screen dashboard.

2. XEV 7e

Not only is XEV 7e spied testing in India on multiple occasions, most of the design elements and equipment are leaked as well. It will be Mahindra’s first three-row electric SUV and the first electric SUV with a dual motor AWD layout. It will share its underpinnings with XEV 7e, which is already launched in the country.

3. XUV3XO EV

While XUV300 and XUV400 were different sized vehicles, the strategy seems to have changed with XUV3XO and its electric counterpart. The innumerous test mules show similar 4m length as XUV3XO and identical design elements. With most sheet metal shared, Mahindra might strike an affordable price tag too and lower weight, coupled with 310 Nm torque should be an absolute blast.

4. Scorpio Sport (Sub 4m) (name not confirmed)

Test mules of production-spec version of Vision S concept show us a glimpse at Mahindra’s next sub 4m SUV. The S in Vision S concept might denote Scorpio, considering it is Mahindra’s best-selling nameplate and bringing it to sub 4m space, might boost sales significantly. Premium components like independent rear suspension might give it an edge over rivals.

5. Scorpio N Facelift

Another Scorpio that made recent buzz, is Scorpio N facelift. The company might bring subtle changes to design and do a major upgrade to its interiors. Panoramic sunroof, ventilated 1st and 2nd row seats, multi-zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, larger infotainment and instrument screens and other features are likely.

6 & 7. Scorpio Pik-Up (Single & Dual Cab)

While we are talking about Scorpio brand, we should also mention the Single Cab and Dual Cab versions of Scorpio Pik-Up pickup truck based on Scorpio N. Both these versions have been spied testing in India. Considering how Mahindra risked with a dead segment like lifestyle SUVs, one might expect Mahindra to make another gamble and re-enter PV pickup truck segment with a Dual Cab Scorpio Pik-Up to rival Toyota Hilux.

8. BE Rall-E

If you liked BE 6 and wished it was more off-road-ey and rugged, Mahindra seems to be working on a more off-road focussed BE 6. It has been showcased as a concept before. Called BE Rall-E, this vehicle is spied testing in India on multiple occasions. However, this could be the least likely vehicle among this list to launch in India. So, don’t hold your breath.