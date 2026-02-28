8 New Bajaj Bikes Launching in 2026 – New 125cc-250cc Sub-Brand, ADV, Off-Roaders

Bajaj Auto has banked on the Pulsar nameplate for a long time. Some of Bajaj’s best and most revered motorcycles have had the Pulsar name on them and continue to do so. With changing times and market trends, Bajaj is looking at coming up with new nameplates to expand its portfolio.

Some of Bajaj’s upcoming motorcycles will be ADVs and off-road motorcycles and might fall into a new sub-brand within the 125cc to 250cc displacement category. Bajaj is also strengthening its Pulsar portfolio with three waves of launches in 2026. Company MD Rajiv Bajaj, has spilled some beans about the upcoming vehicles. Here’s a closer look.

8 New Bajaj Bikes Launching in 2026

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Bajaj Auto Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, has hinted at some of the upcoming products in the pipeline. The headline figure is 8 new Bajaj bikes launching in India in the next five to six months. There will be two product introductions each month over the next two quarters.

Breaking up this number, we can see that the company is interested in updating its core Pulsar models. The company is supposedly introducing their core Pulsar upgrades in three waves in 2026. The most anticipated upgrades are to the Classic Pulsar lineup consisting of Pulsar 125, Pulsar 160 and Pulsar 220.

Then, we will also see a new sub-brand within Bajaj identity (like Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger) in the 125cc to 250cc displacement segment. The company is actively evaluating ADV and off-road motorcycles to be launched under this new sub-brand. Both these genres have garnered massive popularity in recent times.

These ADVs and off-road format motorcycles are set to boost Bajaj’s exports prospects and its presence in international markets. Bajaj is currently competing in 108 countries globally in the 250cc plus displacement category across Pulsar, Dominar, KTM, Husqvarna and Triumph brands.

New 350cc bikes incoming

To comply the reforms introduced in GST 2.0 revisions by the Indian Government, Bajaj is set to develop a new 350cc range of motorcycles to rival offerings from Royal Enfield that currently enjoy these tax revisions. 350cc Triumph motorcycles are set to roll down Indian roads in April of 2026, as confirmed by Mr Bajaj.

