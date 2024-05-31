9 Upcoming Scooters Worth Waiting For In 2024 – Chetak, Hero, Suzuki, Yamaha

When launched, Hero Xoom 160 will target premium scooter segment and will rival offerings like Yamaha Aerox 155 and Aprilia SXR 160

India is among the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter markets and witnesses a huge influx of first-time buyers, upgraders and other audiences. There are many promised scooters and new electric offerings from startups and legacy manufacturers alike. But we compiled a list of upcoming scooters that are either showcased in India or spotted testing here. Cutting out all of the promised and rumoured ones.

1. Hero Xoom 160

This is it. India’s indigenous premium scooter offering with a large-displacement engine. There is a lot of buzz around Hero’s upcoming Xoom 160 ADV-style scooter. It looks nice and packs a 160cc liquid-cooled engine that will primarily rival Yamaha’s Aerox 155. Owing to its ADV style appeal, it gets a beak, large fascia, 14-inch wheels, block-pattern tyres and more.

2. Hero Xoom 125R

Sticking with Hero MotoCorp for a while, and with Xoom lineup, the company will soon launch Xoom 125R premium scooter in India. It packs a sporty design that should rival the likes of TVS Ntorq 125, Honda Dio 125, Yamaha Ray-ZR 125, Suzuki Avenis 125 and Aprilia Storm 125. If priced around Rs. 82,000 (Ex-sh), it should make quite a splash in the segment.

3. Bajaj Chetak Sub Rs 1 Lakh Variant

Bajaj recently launched the affordable Urbane variant with 2024 Chetak update. So, what are we on about, then? At Rs. 1.23 lakh (Ex-sh) Chetak Urbane is still not very “affordable” when compared to what Ola has been doing. Chetak is testing an even more affordable variant that is equipped with a rear hub motor. Speculations suggest that would launch in the future at a lower price point.

4. Suzuki Access 125 Facelift

One of India’s best-selling 125cc scooters, Suzuki Access 125, is currently undergoing a major revision. Test mules have been spotted regarding the same and we have covered them in full detail. We can expect more features and creature comforts, while powertrain is kept the same. A few body panels will get refreshed for a new look along with a revised fascia.

5. Yamaha Grand Filano 125

At 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, Yamaha showcased two new scooters. Grand Filano is the 125cc equipped scooter and it looks like an updated Fascino 125 already on sale in India. When compared to Fascino 125, Grand Filano 125 has the same retro classic and stylish appeal, with added features like TFT instrument screen, hazard light, smart key, external fuel filler and other features. Launch probabilities are high with Grand Filano 125.

6. Yamaha Nmax 155

While Aerox 155 looks like a sporty scooter with a centre spine, Yamaha Nmax 155 looks like a proper maxi scooter. Considering that Yamaha took the trouble to showcase this scooter at 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo, we hope Yamaha launch it in India as well. Why not? It will be a proper apple-to-apple rival to Hero Xoom 160.

7. Tork Electric Scooter

Not a lot is known about this upcoming electric scooter. However, it will be made by Tork Motors, one of India’s renowned electric motorcycle manufacturers. With an electric scooter, Tork Motors will be able to reach more buyers and expand its sales envelope. It was spotted testing beside a Tork electric motorcycle test mule and donned a sporty avatar.

8. Yamaha T-Max

At the premium end of the scooter spectrum, India doesn’t have a lot of scooters. Maybe Yamaha intends to fill that spot with their T-Max maxi scooter. A test mule without any camouflage with red number plates was spotted recently, sparking launch speculations. The 562cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled DOHC 4V engine churns out 47 bhp and 56 Nm.

9. BMW CE02

Some of you with deep pockets might be interested in BMW CE02 that was spotted testing in India. Or maybe you have a third kidney or something like that. BMW CE02 is an electric scooter that is equipped with a 15 bhp and 55 Nm motor with a range of about 88 km on a single charge. Launch probability is slightly less than other scooters on this list. It is more of a statement than a commuter, though.