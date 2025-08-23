Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sold Out in Just 135 Seconds – New Record

Mahindra has created history with its BE 6 Batman Edition, which sold out in record time — all 999 units were snapped up within just 135 seconds when bookings opened at 11:00 AM today.

A First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration

The BE 6 Batman Edition was originally unveiled on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, August 14, 2025. Initially limited to just 300 units, overwhelming demand prompted Mahindra to expand allocations to 999. Even with the higher availability, the SUV vanished in barely over two minutes, underlining its strong appeal among fans and collectors.

This special edition marks Mahindra’s first collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), blending bold design, exclusivity, and the enduring legacy of Batman. From special edition badges to themed elements, the BE 6 Batman Edition taps into the cultural resonance of the Dark Knight while retaining Mahindra’s EV DNA.

Part of Mahindra’s Electric Origin Lineup

The BE 6 Batman Edition is based on Mahindra’s all-electric BE 6, which sits within the company’s Electric Origin SUV lineup. The range showcases India’s world-class EV design and technology, setting benchmarks in safety, performance, and innovation. The Batman Edition also ties into Mahindra’s Unlimit India vision, which focuses on delivering global-first innovations and inspiring pride, passion, and progress among Indian consumers.

Demand Beyond Expectations

The fact that 999 units sold out in just over two minutes not only highlights the strong brand pull of Mahindra’s EVs but also the massive fan following for limited-edition, pop-culture-inspired automobiles. For Mahindra, it signals the potential of merging iconic storytelling with cutting-edge mobility solutions to create highly desirable products.

With this milestone, Mahindra has once again reaffirmed its growing presence in the electric vehicle space, while also proving the effectiveness of innovative collaborations to capture customer imagination. Mahindra has confirmed that they are likely to launch more such editions of their SUVs in the future.